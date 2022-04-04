SPFL clubs to hold April vote on introduction of VAR in Scottish Premiership next season

The SPFL has confirmed a vote will take place on April 19 to determine whether or not VAR is introduced in the Scottish Premiership halfway through next season.

The vote comes six months after initial meetings were held to discuss the proposal, with former Premier League referee Howard Webb speaking about the benefits of technology with representatives.

On Monday, the SPFL circulated a resolution to its 42 member clubs, who will all be asked to vote on the implementation of VAR at the SPFL general meeting later this month.

To get the go ahead, the proposal must be agreed upon by at least 75 per cent of clubs from each of Scotland's four professional tiers.

Should the vote reach its target approval quota, the SPFL has earmarked a date following the conclusion of the Qatar World Cup to roll out the technology. The World Cup takes place between November 21 and December 18.

VAR was introduced to the English Premier League in 2019, with the aim of eradicating 'clear and obvious errors'.

Howard Webb: It will make league better

Former referee Howard Webb reveals all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs were in favour of introducing VAR in the top-flight after addressing representatives at a meeting co-hosted by the SFA and SPFL

Webb, who helped implement VAR in the United States, told Sky Sports back in October: "The process - which I've been a small part of so far - has made it clear to me that there is a lot of thought and consultation going into this.

"No one has rushed into anything and it has been a well-considered move. I certainly think it is value for money, will enhance the game and make the league better. It will also make the officials better at what they do and open up opportunities for officials on the global stage."

Crawford Allan: VAR much-needed

Image: The training event for referees took place at Hampden Park last month

Scottish FA head of refereeing operations Crawford Allan has previously welcomed the proposal to introduce VAR and insisted his referees are ahead of schedule in their preparations for the new technology - which could be implemented before the year is out.

"From a refereeing perspective, whenever VAR comes in we will be ready," he told Sky Sports News.

"I've previously indicated that the opportunity of a window may have been after the World Cup. We've been doing our training, and since December, we are actually slightly ahead of where we thought we would be."