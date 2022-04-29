Celtic vs Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst targets Old Firm win to keep title race alive

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes they can beat Celtic in the final Old Firm of the season to keep their Scottish Premiership title hopes alive, but he is unsure who he will have available for the clash.

After their narrow 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final, the attention now turns back to domestic duties.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst takes his side to face Celtic on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football, in the knowledge that a win for their rivals will effectively return the Scottish Premiership title to Parkhead.

"We will do our recovery session today and then fly back," said the Dutchman.

"Today is very important to recover well and make our plans for Sunday, it is still too early to tell who will play or not.

"Our focus is now on Celtic, we will recover and prepare for the game on Sunday. The belief is there, we will go there to get a good result.

"My objective is to have my players well prepared mentally and physically. I know my players will do everything on Sunday to get a good result, this is what they have continued to do through a hectic schedule."

Rangers looked to be taking a goalless draw into the second leg of their Europa League semi-final until a late wonder strike from Angelino secured a victory for the Bundesliga side.

Van Bronckhorst insists no one will dwell after the disappointing late blow in Germany.

"After the game, we saw some images that Allan [McGregor] appeared to be unsighted for the goal, it was a great strike.

"We know our crowd will give us a lot of energy and we will be prepared for the return leg.

Image: Rangers suffered a late defeat to RB Leipzig

"We still have a shot at a European final, this shows the excellent performances of our players in Europe.

"We have a shot next week to give it our all and our aim is to reach the final."

Striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder Aaron Ramsey are likely to be missing again on Sunday.

The pair have been absent for Rangers' last two matches after injuries in their Scottish Cup semi-final win earlier this month.