SFWA apologises for sexist, racist and homophobic comments at awards dinner

The SFWA has apologised for Bill Copeland's comments at the end of season awards; the after-dinner speak included sexist, racist and homophobic content; the association says it's a "catalyst for review"

The Scottish Football Writers' Association has apologised for offensive comments made by a speaker at their awards ceremony in Glasgow.

The association released a statement in response to content from after-dinner speaker Bill Copeland at the SFWA awards in Glasgow on Sunday night.

The comments, which were homophobic, sexist and racist, resulted in some people leaving the room, including Sky Sports' Eilidh Barbour who tweeted:

"Never felt so unwelcome in the industry I work in than sitting at the Scottish Football Writers Awards. A huge reminder there is still so much to do in making our game an equal place."

Image: Sky Sports' Eilidh Barbour was one of those who left the room during Bill Copeland's after-dinner speech

A statement was released on the SFWA website on Monday.

"The Scottish Football Writers' Association apologises to anyone offended or upset by material from one of our after-dinner speakers at last night's annual awards dinner.

"We have agreed unanimously that this will act as a catalyst to review and improve the format of our future events to make it an enjoyable and inspirational event for all."

Sky Sports News have contacted Bill Copeland for comment.