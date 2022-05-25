Premier Sports Cup: Hibernian face Bonnyrigg Rose, Aberdeen draw Raith Rovers

New Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has learned the identity of his first opponents after the Premier Sports Cup draw was made.

The Easter Road side are in Group D alongside cinch Championship outfit Morton, League One pair Falkirk and Clyde, as well as the SPFL's newest member Bonnyrigg Rose.

Elsewhere, 2020-21 winners St Johnstone meet Ayr in Group F while Aberdeen will share a group with Raith Rovers, who knocked them out of the tournament last term.

Regionalisation has been removed for 2022/23 after six years of the north/south split in the group stage, meaning Highland League Fraserburgh are in the same section as Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle.

Fixtures kick-off on July 9 and 10 before the eight group winners and three best runners-up will join the five European contestants - defending champions Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell - in the last 16 at the end of August.

Image: Celtic won the League Cup this season after a 2-1 win over Hibernian

The full group stage draw

Group A: Aberdeen, Raith, Peterhead, Dumbarton, Stirling.

Group B: Kilmarnock, Partick, Montrose, Stenhousemuir, Fraserburgh.

Group C: Ross County, Dunfermline, Alloa, East Fife, Buckie.

Group D: Hibernian, Morton, Falkirk, Clyde, Bonnyrigg.

Group E: St Mirren, Arbroath, Airdrie, Edinburgh City, Cowdenbeath.

Group F: St Johnstone, Ayr, Queen of the South, Annan, Elgin.

Group G: Livingston, Inverness, Cove, Kelty, Albion.

Group H: Dundee, Hamilton, Queen's Park, Forfar, Stranraer.

