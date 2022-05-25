Premier Sports Cup: Hibernian face Bonnyrigg Rose, Aberdeen draw Raith Rovers

Aberdeen to face Raith Rovers in Group A; Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle drawn in Group B; Hibernian to face Morton, Falkirk, Clyde and Bonnyrigg Rose; Scottish Premiership clubs Ross County, Livingston, St Johnstone and St Mirren also in draw; first round of games are on July 9 and 10

Wednesday 25 May 2022 14:23, UK

Lee Johnson has agreed a four-year-deal at Hibs
Image: Hibernian boss Lee Johnson's first match will be in the League Cup

New Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has learned the identity of his first opponents after the Premier Sports Cup draw was made.

The Easter Road side are in Group D alongside cinch Championship outfit Morton, League One pair Falkirk and Clyde, as well as the SPFL's newest member Bonnyrigg Rose.

Elsewhere, 2020-21 winners St Johnstone meet Ayr in Group F while Aberdeen will share a group with Raith Rovers, who knocked them out of the tournament last term.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

A look at some of the best goals scored in the Scottish Premiership

Regionalisation has been removed for 2022/23 after six years of the north/south split in the group stage, meaning Highland League Fraserburgh are in the same section as Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle.

Fixtures kick-off on July 9 and 10 before the eight group winners and three best runners-up will join the five European contestants - defending champions Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell - in the last 16 at the end of August.

Trending

Celtic Captain Callum McGregor lifts the League Cup trophy
Image: Celtic won the League Cup this season after a 2-1 win over Hibernian

The full group stage draw

Group A: Aberdeen, Raith, Peterhead, Dumbarton, Stirling.

Group B: Kilmarnock, Partick, Montrose, Stenhousemuir, Fraserburgh.

Also See:

Group C: Ross County, Dunfermline, Alloa, East Fife, Buckie.

Group D: Hibernian, Morton, Falkirk, Clyde, Bonnyrigg.

Group E: St Mirren, Arbroath, Airdrie, Edinburgh City, Cowdenbeath.

Group F: St Johnstone, Ayr, Queen of the South, Annan, Elgin.

Group G: Livingston, Inverness, Cove, Kelty, Albion.

Group H: Dundee, Hamilton, Queen's Park, Forfar, Stranraer.

The first round of games take place on the weekend of July 9-10.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema