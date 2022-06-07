Celtic, Rangers & Hearts 'B' teams to join Lowland League for next season

Celtic, Rangers and Hearts will be allowed to enter 'B' teams into the Lowland League next season.

A vote of the member clubs had initially rejected allowing all three to join the division as guest clubs, preferring to remain with only two.

But, after talks with the Scottish FA, the 16 Lowland League clubs agreed to all three joining to make up a 19-team division next season.

They will be required to field seven players eligible for Scotland national teams in their starting line-ups and will have to provide funding to help develop the Lowland League and its clubs.

The move is intended to provide a competitive structure that helps improve players between the ages of 17 and 21.

A similar agreement saw Celtic and Rangers teams compete in the league last season on what was said to be a one-season basis, with both clubs paying a fee to enter.

Image: Celtic and Rangers had colt teams in the Lowland League last season.

Rangers finished second and Celtic third with neither eligible for promotion.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said: "We are delighted that the Lowland League clubs have approved the participation of three guest clubs for the forthcoming season. The Scottish FA supports the principle of elite player development and particularly providing opportunities for talented players in the key transition years from 17 to 21.

"The Scottish FA will oversee a discussion in parallel to propose and implement a long-term plan with the objectives of optimising the pyramid, which has been a resounding success in Scottish football, harnessing the player pathway and accelerating the development of the country's most talented young players through the national youth teams to the full international stage."

Image: Bonnyrigg Rose went on to win promotion to the SPFL after winning the Lowland League last season

Lowland League chairman Thomas Brown added: "We were always open to the inclusion of guest clubs for a further season given the successful player development outcomes from last year's pilot. We want to be a modern and progressive league and we are excited to be playing our part in the eco system that develops Scotland's talent.

"Importantly, we now look forward to working with the Scottish FA, the SPFL and our friends in the pyramid to create some new solutions to some existing challenges which will provide a bright future at all levels of our game."