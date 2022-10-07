Callum McGregor: Celtic captain's injury 'not short-term', says manager Ange Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is warning captain Callum McGregor's knee injury is "fairly significant" and warns it will not be a "short-term" absence.

The midfielder was forced off during Wednesday night's Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig in Germany and will see a specialist on Friday.

He would have missed Celtic's game at St Johnstone on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, through suspension but now faces a wait to see just how long he will be out for.

"He's off to see a specialist today, for him to come off it's fairly significant," Ange Postecoglou told Sky Sports News.

"It's obviously not short-term, but we're hoping it's not too long-term.

"The one thing you know about Callum is whatever timeline they give him, he'll try and come back earlier.

"That's what happened last year with the (cheek) fracture, he got the mask on and played.

Image: Callum McGregor injured his knee in Celtic's Champions League defeat to Leipzig

"He's been around long enough to know this is part of being a professional footballer, you're not always going to play the 70 games a year. Sometimes injuries will happen and he was just a bit unlucky the other night.

"He's a professional on and off the field and he'll tackle his rehab as determined as anyone."

Summer signing Oliver Abildgaard is one of the options to replace McGregor until he returns.

He replaced the skipper in Germany on Wednesday night, but Postecoglou does not feel he is at the level to fill the void on his own.

"He's getting there. I wouldn't say he's ready because he's only sort of played 40 minutes and the other night we were 3-1 down.

Image: Oliver Abildgaard replaced Callum McGregor against Leipzig

"We are a little bit down in terms of numbers the other night with David Turnbull and Aaron Mooy also missing so was sort of forced there.

"There's not one person that can replace that, it will be a case of the other guys stepping up and filling the breach.

"We missed him for a few games last year and it's just stuff we have to cope with.

"I'm disappointed for Callum more than anything. He's very influential in the group, he wants to be involved all the time and his performances have been super, but we just have to deal with what's ahead of us."

Postecoglou plans to make "at least two or three changes" to his team for Saturday's lunchtime trip to St Johnstone as Celtic bid to ease their Champions League disappointment in midweek by remaining ahead of city rivals Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Liel Abada is back in contention, while Aaron Mooy and Cameron Carter-Vickers also have a chance of returning following injury.

Image: Liel Abada is back in contention after missing Celtic's defeat in Leipzig

"The early kick-off on Saturday makes it more challenging because hours of recovery are important," said the Hoops boss. "We didn't get in until 2am on Thursday so we've only really got a 48-hour turnaround to get guys ready for another game. Every hour counts.

"It's where we're at and what we've got to deal with. We'll make at least two or three changes because we know it's going to be a challenging game and we need to freshen up the team. We've got some guys who have been training well and we'll put them in the team and give them an opportunity."

Watch St Johnstone vs Celtic on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football. Kick-off 12.30pm.