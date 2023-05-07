SWPL round-up: Celtic and Rangers leave it late to record wins but Glasgow City remain five points clear

Celtic left it late to eventually defeat Partick Thistle 2-1 and keep their Scottish Women's Premier League title hopes alive.

Despite being without a win since the split, the Jags proved their top-six credentials as they held their own against one of Scotland's best teams.

It took the away side half an hour to break the deadlock, Caitlin Hayes rising highest to head home Maria McAney's free-kick and looking to set them on course to defeat Thistle for the fourth time this season.

However, the Jags had other ideas and were level less than 15 minutes into the second half. A well-worked move culminated in Clare Docherty crossing perfectly for Cara Henderson to head home her 10th goal of the season.

Image: Caitlin Hayes scored twice for Celtic

With over four minutes of additional time played, it looked certain that it would end level and dent Celtic's title chances. With the last action of the game, Chloe Craig launched a free-kick forward which Hayes met before the on-rushing Megan Cunningham to head into the empty net.

The result means Celtic remain five points behind leaders Glasgow City with the two sides meeting on Thursday at Celtic Park, live on Sky Sports. Partick Thistle are away to Rangers on Wednesday with their opponents also looking to remain in the title race.

Hibernian 0-1 Rangers

Rangers scored with just over five minutes left to maintain their title chances. It's a familiar tale for Hibs who were defeated by the same scoreline at Meadowbank Stadium back in October.

Despite a total of 25 shots, 10 of which were on target, Rangers struggled to break down a sturdy Hibernian defence. The only goal eventually came through former Hibs forward, Lizzie Arnot, scoring her first league goal since December with 84 minutes on the clock.

The result means Rangers remain five points behind Glasgow City and level with Celtic ahead of the top two meeting on Thursday. Rangers host Partick Thistle on Wednesday while Hibernian face Hearts.

Spartans 6-2 Aberdeen

Spartans maintained their unbeaten run since the split with an emphatic victory over Aberdeen. The Ainslie Park side had scored 31 goals in the league coming into the game but were clinical in their biggest win of the season so far.

There were seven goals in the first half with Spartans going 2-0 up after nine minutes thanks to a Becky Galbraith brace. Julianne Ross extended their lead before it was brought back down to two with a Spartans own-goal.

Galbraith turned provider for Spartans' fourth goal, crossing in for Mya Bates for her third goal in her last three games. Galbraith then secured her hat-trick moments before half-time with a stunning finish, but the Dons scored the final goal of the half through their Player of the Season Eilidh Shore.

The only goal of the second half was scored by Hannah Jordan with 66 minutes played, her third goal in the league.

Spartans remain seventh, now four points above Motherwell after their defeat to Dundee United. Aberdeen remain ninth but had the gap to the relegation play-off spot cut to just four points after victory for United and Hamilton Accies.

Glasgow Women 1-3 Hamilton Academical

Hamilton Academical lifted themselves off the relegation play-off spot briefly with a win over already relegated Glasgow Women. Results elsewhere though meant they ended the day 11th, still a point behind Dundee United with three games to play.

Eilidh Austin, Lucy Sinclair, and Josephine Giard got the goals for Accies, Sinclair scoring her first for the club. For Austin, it's her fifth goal in three games after a midweek hat-trick at home to Motherwell.

Glasgow Women did threaten to cause an upset, making it 2-1 with 52 minutes on the clock. Olivia King with the goal and her first of the season, but it was a familiar tale for the side who are yet to register a point this season.

Hamilton Academical remain two points behind Dundee United and host in-form Spartans on Wednesday. Glasgow Women host Motherwell on Tuesday with the Women of Steel looking bounce back from two defeats in-a-row.

Dundee United 4-2 Motherwell

Dundee United ensured they remained out of the relegation play-off spot with a comprehensive victory over Motherwell.

The Women of Steel were unbeaten against their opponents coming into the game but United pushed Hamilton Accies back down to 11th after briefly overtaking them earlier in the day.

The opening goal came with just two minutes played as Rachel Todd's long ball from Robyn Smith who composed herself before finishing for her fourth goal in the league. With seven minutes left in the half, their top goalscorer turned provider as Danni McGinley's cross was finished by Jade McLaren.

Motherwell reduced the deficit just moments after the restart, Carla Boyce finishing her 12th goal in the SWPL from a Kayla Jardine cross. However, United restored their two-goal lead shortly after as McGinley scored for a fourth game in-a-row.

With just over 15 minutes remaining, Neve Guthrie lifted the ball over the advancing 'keeper to secure victory for her side before Boyce scored her second and a late consolation for Motherwell.

Dundee United are away to Aberdeen on Wednesday before hosting Glasgow Women on Sunday 14th as they look to avoid the relegation play-off spot. Motherwell remain eighth, now four points behind Spartans with three games remaining.

Glasgow City 3-0 Heart of Midlothian

Glasgow City remain five points clear at the top of the SWPL with their fourth victory over Hearts this season.

After their fellow title chasers left it late, City made it an easier afternoon for themselves with the opening goal coming after 18 minutes. A corner wasn't cleared properly and Republic of Ireland defender, Claire Walsh, cleverly volleyed it home from just outside the six-yard box.

As expected, it was a close game but the tides changed when Jennifer Smith was sent-off for Hearts after a dangerous challenge on Jenna Clark. Within 15 minutes of the red-card, Glasgow City scored two goals through Linda Motlhalo and Lauren Davidson as they boosted their goal difference.

City are away to Celtic on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, with the sides five points apart. Despite the loss, Hearts secured their fourth-place finish in the league ahead of their meeting with Hibernian on Wednesday.