Gordon McQueen: Former Manchester United, Leeds United and Scotland defender dies aged 70

Former Scotland, Manchester United and Leeds defender Gordon McQueen has died aged 70.

McQueen was diagnosed with vascular dementia in February 2021.

He started his career at St Mirren before moving to Leeds in 1972, winning the First Division two years later and playing an important role in their run to the 1975 European Cup final.

McQueen went on to enjoy a successful time with Manchester United, winning the FA Cup in 1983; and also represented Scotland on 30 occasions, scoring five goals.

Having managed Airdrie during a coaching career that included time at Middlesbrough, the former centre-back went on to become a popular TV pundit with Sky Sports.

A statement released by his wife Yvonne and children Hayley, Anna and Edward said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather.

"We hope that as well as creating many great football memories for club and his country, he will be remembered for the love, laughter and bravery that characterised his career and his family life - not least during his recent battles with ill health.

"Our house was always a buzz of friends, family and football and this constant support sustained him as he fought bravely against the cruel impact of dementia.

"The disease may have taken him too soon and while we struggle to comprehend life without him, we celebrate a man who lived life to the full: the ultimate entertainer, the life and soul of every occasion, the heart and soul of every dressing room, the most fun dad, husband and grandfather we could ever have wished for.

"The family would like to express our huge thanks to the wonderful staff at Herriot Hospice Homecare for their outstanding care; the utterly incredible Marie Curie team who were there with us all until the end with; and Head for Change for the emotional support and respite care.

"Finally, to our wonderful friends and family who are a constant source of support we send our utmost love and gratitude.

"You will remain in our hearts always".