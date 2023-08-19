Viaplay Cup quarter-final draw: Rangers to host Livingston as Hearts travel to Kilmarnock

Rangers will host Livingston in the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup while Hearts will travel to Kilmarnock, who beat holders Celtic.

Ties will take place across Tuesday September 26 to 28.

Viaplay Cup quarter-final draw:

Kilmarnock vs Hearts

Rangers vs Livingston

Ross County vs Aberdeen

Hibernian vs St. Mirren

More to follow...

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: SPFL ball for 2023/24 season

Sky Sports - Next season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.