Viaplay Cup round-up: Rangers thump Livingston | Hibernian win St Mirren thriller | Aberdeen edge past Ross County

Rangers secured a spot in the Viaplay Cup semi-finals after beating Livingston 4-0 at Ibrox to set up a clash with Hearts in the last four.

A bright start was rewarded when Abdallah Sima fired them ahead just 10 minutes into the game before Ridvan Yilmaz's brilliant solo effort in the second half doubled the lead.

Two quickfire goals in the final 10 minutes put the game to bed as Sima found the net through a deflection before Ryan Jack struck late in stoppage time.

The win takes Rangers into the final four of the competition, where they will play Hearts at Hampden Park in November.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Martin Boyle's late double settled a thriller against St Mirren and sent Hibs into the semi-finals following a 4-2 victory.

The visitors had gone in at half-time ahead thanks to Scott Tanser's fine effort.

Goals from Elie Youan and Dylan Vente then gave Hibs the advantage, only for Keanu Baccus to level things at 2-2.

With 10 minutes left to play, Boyle smashed home what proved to be the winner before adding a late fourth to extend Nick Montgomery's undefeated start as Hibs manager.

Image: Aberdeen players celebrate Graeme Shinnie's opener

Aberdeen booked a trip to Hampden at Ross County's expense after a 2-1 win in Dingwall.

Graeme Shinnie's thunderbolt in the eighth minute set the tone for the match, which was not helped as a contest by Jack Baldwin's red card six minutes later.

A first competitive goal for Ester Sokler seemed to have wrapped up the win, but Kyle Turner's late penalty did set up a nervy finish that the Dons saw out for victory.

Viaplay Cup semi-final draw

Hearts will play Rangers, with Hibernian taking on Aberdeen.

Ties will be played on the weekend of November 4 and 5.