Livingston: David Martindale delighted club finally under new ownership

Livingston manager David Martindale is delighted the club is finally under new ownership after a "difficult" few years.

Baycup Ltd and its director John McIlvogue successfully completed the takeover of the Almondvale club on Sunday.

After acquiring a majority stake, McIlvogue will take up a place on the board and become chief commercial officer.

Chief executive Dave Black and chairman John Ward will remain in their roles.

"There's a huge relief. It's nice to think that the club can now unite together and push forward as one," he told Sky Sports News.

"The last three or four years have been really, really difficult in terms of the upstairs side of things so hopefully it's a new path for the club and we're all in alignment.

"Anyone coming in with good intentions is going to be a huge positive for the football club.

"I don't really want to be involved in board decisions or board meetings but I've had to do a bit of everything.

"It will be good to get that remit of actually being the manager of the football club."

Martindale has yet to meet the new owners but insists he will not be expecting a windfall to be heading his way.

"I'm never going to be chapping doors and asking for more money," he added.

"The club has got to remain sustainable, but can we increase the turnover because that would maybe lead to a bit more budget.

"It's definitely not going to change my perception. We've got the budget for the year, I'm more than happy to work with the budget. I'm actually sick of talking about budgets if I'm honest!"

"As long as the club is going to go in the right direction, it's a huge positive for me."

