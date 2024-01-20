Scottish Cup: Rangers beat Dumbarton but Ross County and St Johnstone dumped out while Bonnyrigg shock Falkirk

Rangers made their superiority count in a routine 4-1 Scottish Cup fourth-round win over League Two Dumbarton.

Philippe Clement's men returned to competitive action following the winter break and dominated on a poor, rain-soaked pitch before midfielder John Lundstram headed in at the back post in the 35th minute.

Striker Cyriel Dessers knocked in from close range just four minutes from the interval.

Stevie Farrell's spirited side limited their cinch Premiership opponents to fewer clear-cut chances in the second half but Gers skipper James Tavernier scored a penalty in the 78th minute and, although Matthew Sheils headed in a consolation for the home side, Gers substitute Scott Wright restored the visitors' three-goal lead moments later with a powerful finish.

Partick Thistle avenged their Premiership play-off loss to Ross County by knocking the Staggies out of the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 victory.

Former County striker Brian Graham opened the scoring for the visitors, with Scott Robinson making it 2-0 in the closing stages of the first half.

A stunning finish from Stuart Bannigan shortly after the restart put the result beyond doubt.

A Nikolay Todorov goal nine minutes into the second half was enough for Championship Airdrieonians pull off a shock and knock Premiership outfit St Johnstone out 1-0.

Todorov pounced from 10 yards to score his fourth goal in as many matches after Liam McStravick's cross was hooked back in at the far post.

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon made his first appearance in 13 months as Hearts scrambled into the fifth round of following a stoppage-time Frankie Kent winner away to cinch League Two side Spartans.

The Jambos looked set for a smooth afternoon against their Edinburgh counterparts when Kenneth Vargas opened the scoring in the 13th minute but a stunning equaliser from James Craigen had the part-time hosts dreaming of a famous result.

Centre-back Kent, however, picked the perfect moment to score his first goal for the Jambos to secure a 2-1 victory and spare his team-mates and manager Steven Naismith from what would have been stinging criticism.

Dan Mackay handed Livingston their first win in 14 games as the Premiership side came from behind to beat Raith Rovers 2-1.

The on-loan Hibs forward headed home in the 82nd minute of an entertaining contest to send the Lions into the Scottish Cup fifth round.

Mackay, who replaced the injured Cristian Montano in the first half, also set up Jamie Brandon for his team's equaliser after Jack Hamilton gave Championship title hopefuls Raith the lead after only five minutes.

Two goals in the opening three minutes sent Kilmarnock on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dundee.

Kyle Vassell got the hosts off to the dream start after just 20 seconds, nipping in after Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and captain Joe Shaughnessy had failed to clear, before Marley Watkins' header two minutes ultimately sealed the win over their stunned visitors.

Christian Doidge helped Hibernian avoid Scottish Cup humiliation with a 1-0 victory against League Two side Forfar.

A saved Joe Newell penalty along with plenty of missed chances led to a frustrating afternoon for the Premiership side before Doidge rose highest to grab the winner in the 69th minute.

Motherwell overcame a spirited showing by League One Alloa to progress into the last-16.

After the visitors found themselves behind after just 48 seconds, Conor Sammon would coolly curl home to bring them level with 27 minutes on the clock.

There was a nervous air around Fir Park, though Georgie Gent's goal on the hour-mark and Blair Spittal's sublime free-kick with three minutes left secured Well's place in the next round.

Bonnyrigg produced one of the biggest upsets of the fourth round as they scored a late winner to eliminate cinch League One leaders Falkirk.

League Two Rose took an early lead through Conor Doan but the Bairns - unbeaten in 26 consecutive matches prior to their visit to New Dundas Park - hit back through Liam Henderson on the half hour.

However, with extra-time seemingly beckoning, Bonnyrigg - who had won only one of their previous six matches - grabbed a 90th-minute winner through Bradley Barrett, inflicting a first defeat on Falkirk in any competition since John McGlynn's side lost to Dundee United in the League Cup in July.

Elsewhere, teenage substitute Adam Brooks scored a double to seal a 4-0 win for Inverness at home to Lowland League outfit Broomhill.

Charlie Gilmour and Alex Samuel had set Duncan Ferguson's side on course for victory with goals in either half, while Samuel also missed a 51st-minute penalty after Broomhill's Michael Miller was sent off for bringing Aaron Doran down in the box.

Caley Thistle's Championship rivals Ayr and Morton also progressed to the last 16 with home victories over lower-league opponents.

Roy Syla, Ahkeem Rose and Mark McKenzie all netted as Ayr defeated Kelty Hearts 3-0 at Somerset Park.

Grant Gillespie and George Oakley were on target for Ton in their 2-0 win over League One Montrose at Cappielow.