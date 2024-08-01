St Mirren thrash Valur to reach UEFA Conference League third round qualifying as Kilmarnock lose to Cercle Brugge

St Mirren celebrated European football in Paisley for the first time in 37 years with a convincing 4-1 win over Valur to book their place in the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg of the second-round tie in Reykjavik last week, Stephen Robinson's side showed their mettle at home.

St Mirren's stadium was close to its 8,000 capacity for the club's first foray into Europe since they competed in the Cup Winners' Cup in 1987 and the resultant atmosphere was inspiring.

Debutant defender Shaun Rooney scored with a trademark header after 15 minutes and the Scottish Premiership side doubled their lead in the 51st minute through attacker Tayosi Olusanya.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Skipper Mark O'Hara fired in a wonderful third in the 65th minute before Tryggvi Hrafn Haraldsson reduced the deficit in the 74th minute from the spot but substitute Alex Iacovitti scored a debut fourth with three minutes remaining.

Saints will meet Norwegian outfit Brann who beat Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 on aggregate, in the third qualifier with the first leg in Paisley next week.

Kilmarnock Europa League hopes ended

Image: Cercle Brugge's Thibo Somers celebrates scoring against Kilmarnock

A defensive mix-up put paid to Kilmarnock's Europa League hopes as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Cercle Brugge in Belgium.

Liam Donnelly and Lewis Mayo both attacked the same cross and the ball landed at the feet of Cercle captain Thibo Somers to drill home from 10 yards midway through the first half.

Donnelly appeared set to deal with Abdul Ouattara's cross until Mayo came from behind to attempt a header in a communications breakdown.

Image: Cercle Brugge's Thibo Somers scores to make it 1-0

Killie improved after Robby McCrorie saved a 52nd-minute penalty from Kevin Denkey, last season's top goalscorer in the Belgian top flight.

The save sparked Killie and their 2,500 fans into life but the visitors could not take advantage of several opportunities, and a 2-1 aggregate defeat drops them down to the Conference League to face Tromso in the third qualifying round.

The first leg will be at Rugby Park next week.