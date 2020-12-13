David Dunn: League Two Barrow part company with manager

Barrow have parted company with manager David Dunn after nine matches without a win.

Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Dunn signed a two-year contract with Barrow in July but managed just two wins in his 22 games in charge at the League Two club.

Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Crawley - their fourth successive loss in the fourth tier - left Barrow 21st in the table, four points above bottom club Southend United.

A club statement read: "The board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to David for all his hard work and dedication since taking the role and wish him every success in his future career."

Assistant manager Rob Kelly will take temporary charge.

Dunn replaced Ian Evatt, who took over at fellow League Two side Bolton, but his only two league wins came in successive games against Mansfield and Bradford at the end of October.