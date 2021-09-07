Franck Ribery: Former France winger joins Salernitana aged 38 and insists he still has plenty to prove

Franck Ribery says he still has "a lot to prove" after joining newly-promoted Serie A side Salernitana aged 38.

The former France international has signed a one-year deal after leaving Fiorentina at the end of his two-year contract last season.

Ribery won nine Bundesliga titles and the Champions League during 12 years with Bayern Munich prior to his move to Italy in 2019.

"I still feel very good," said Ribery at his unveiling at the Stadio Arechi on Monday.

"I still have a lot to prove. My passion moves me above all, but my family also played a fundamental role in my choice.

"I know that Serie A is a very difficult championship and I hope to reach a good physical condition as soon as possible."

Ribery won 81 caps for France prior to his international retirement in 2014 and was part of the side that finished runners-up at the 2006 World Cup.

Salernitana have lost their opening two games of the Serie A season to Bologna and Roma. They travel to face Torino on Sunday.

Ribery added: "We have an important goal which is salvation and I hope to be able to help the team to cross this finish line as soon as possible."