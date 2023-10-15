Live football on Sky Sports - Fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

Keep track of all the live football on Sky Sports during the 2023/24 Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, SWPL and Bundesliga seasons...

Friday October 20

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Rotherham vs Ipswich - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 21

Preston vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12pm

Chelsea vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Mainz vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Sheffield United vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Sunday October 22

Celtic Women vs Rangers Women - Scottish Women's Premier League, kick-off 12pm

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 2.15pm

Cologne vs Borussia M'gladbach - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Heidenheim 1846 vs FC Augsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Aston Villa vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Bristol City Women vs Arsenal Women - Women's Super League, kick-off 6.45pm

Monday October 23

Tottenham vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday October 24

Huddersfield vs Cardiff - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Millwall vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Norwich vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Swansea vs Watford - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Leicester vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 8pm

West Brom vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday October 25

Birmingham vs Hull City - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Ipswich - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Plymouth vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Preston vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Rotherham vs Coventry - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm

Stoke vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Friday October 27

Bochum vs Mainz - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 28

Southampton vs Birmingham - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Wolves vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

RB Leipzig vs Cologne - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 29

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

West Ham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 1pm

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League, 3.30pm

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg - Bundesliga, 4.30pm

Monday October 30

Coventry vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday November 1

West Ham Utd vs Arsenal - Carabao Cup, kick-off 7.30pm

Man Utd vs Newcastle Utd - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8.15pm

Friday November 3

Darmstadt vs Bochum - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Leicester City vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 4

Ross County v Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - WSL, kick-off 12.30pm

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Newcastle vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 5

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers - Championship, kick-off 12pm

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Luton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Heidenheim vs Stuttgart - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Brighton vs Manchester United - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm

Monday November 6

Tottenham vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Friday November 10

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End - Championship, kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 11

Sunderland vs Birmingham City - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm

Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Bochum vs Cologne - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 12

Livingston v Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Celtic vs Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 2.30pm

Bayern Leverkusen vs Union Berlin - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Chelsea vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

RB Leipzig vs Frankfurt - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm

Leicester vs Arsenal - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm

Monday November 13

Coleraine vs Glentoran - NIFL, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday November 19

Brighton vs Arsenal - WSL, kick-off 2pm

Manchester United vs Manchester City - WSL, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday November 24

Cologne vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Saturday November 25

Man City vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 26

Aberdeen vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Tottenham vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Heidenheim vs Bochum - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Everton vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Hoffenheim vs Mainz - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday November 27

Fulham vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 1

Darmstadt vs Cologne - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm

Saturday December 2

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 3

St Johnstone vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm

Mainz vs Freiburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm

Wednesday December 27

Hibernian vs Hearts - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 30

Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm

