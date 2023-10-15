Live football on Sky Sports - Fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

Keep track of all the live football on Sky Sports during the 2023/24 Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, SWPL and Bundesliga seasons...
Keep track of all the live football on Sky Sports during the 2023/24 Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, SWPL and Bundesliga seasons...
Friday October 20
Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Rotherham vs Ipswich - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 21
Preston vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Chelsea vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Mainz vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Sheffield United vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Sunday October 22
Celtic Women vs Rangers Women - Scottish Women's Premier League, kick-off 12pm
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 2.15pm
Cologne vs Borussia M'gladbach - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Heidenheim 1846 vs FC Augsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Aston Villa vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Bristol City Women vs Arsenal Women - Women's Super League, kick-off 6.45pm
Monday October 23
Tottenham vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday October 24
Huddersfield vs Cardiff - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Millwall vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Norwich vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Swansea vs Watford - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Leicester vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 8pm
West Brom vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday October 25
Birmingham vs Hull City - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Bristol City vs Ipswich - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Plymouth vs Sheffield Wednesday - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Preston vs Southampton - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Rotherham vs Coventry - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Stoke vs Leeds - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Friday October 27
Bochum vs Mainz - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 28
Southampton vs Birmingham - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Wolves vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
RB Leipzig vs Cologne - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 29
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
West Ham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 1pm
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League, 3.30pm
Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg - Bundesliga, 4.30pm
Monday October 30
Coventry vs West Brom - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday November 1
West Ham Utd vs Arsenal - Carabao Cup, kick-off 7.30pm
Man Utd vs Newcastle Utd - Carabao Cup, kick-off 8.15pm
Friday November 3
Darmstadt vs Bochum - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Leicester City vs Leeds United - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday November 4
Ross County v Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Aston Villa vs Chelsea - WSL, kick-off 12.30pm
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Newcastle vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 5
Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Luton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Heidenheim vs Stuttgart - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Brighton vs Manchester United - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm
Monday November 6
Tottenham vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Friday November 10
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday November 11
Sunderland vs Birmingham City - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Bournemouth vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Bochum vs Cologne - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 12
Livingston v Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Celtic vs Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 2.30pm
Bayern Leverkusen vs Union Berlin - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
West Ham vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Chelsea vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
RB Leipzig vs Frankfurt - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm
Leicester vs Arsenal - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm
Monday November 13
Coleraine vs Glentoran - NIFL, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday November 19
Brighton vs Arsenal - WSL, kick-off 2pm
Manchester United vs Manchester City - WSL, kick-off 4.30pm
Friday November 24
Cologne vs Bayern Munich - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Saturday November 25
Man City vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 26
Aberdeen vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Tottenham vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Heidenheim vs Bochum - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Everton vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Hoffenheim vs Mainz - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday November 27
Fulham vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Friday December 1
Darmstadt vs Cologne - Bundesliga, kick-off 7.30pm
Saturday December 2
Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Stuttgart vs Werder Bremen - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 3
St Johnstone vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Mainz vs Freiburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 2.30pm
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm
Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm
Wednesday December 27
Hibernian vs Hearts - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 30
Celtic vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
