WSL: Tottenham vs Manchester United and Man City vs Arsenal to be shown live on Sky Sports in September

Arsenal's opening weekend WSL encounter at Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports in September, with Tottenham against Manchester United also featuring.

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the title last season, finishing a point behind Chelsea as the Blues retained the WSL trophy with a dramatic 4-2 win over Manchester United on the day of the season.

Jonas Eidevall's side will begin their campaign on Sunday September 11 against City, who finished eight points behind them in third last season. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7pm.

Man Utd's trip to north London to face Tottenham on Saturday September 10 will also be shown live on Sky Sports, with the match kicking off at 12.30pm.

Marc Skinner's side will be hoping to go one better this season and claim their place in the Champions League spots after a resurgent City side pipped them to third spot last season, finishing five points ahead of their rivals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After Chelsea were crowned champions, we take a look at all the best goals of the WSL 2021/22 season.

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2022/23 Women's Super League season. All games 2pm kick-off on Sunday September 11 unless stated:

Tottenham vs Manchester United, Saturday September 10 - live on Sky Sports; kick off at 12.30pm

Chelsea vs West Ham - 12.30pm, Sunday, September 11

Everton vs Leicester City - 1pm, Sunday, September 11

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Reading vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Arsenal, September 11 - live on Sky Sports; kick off at 7pm