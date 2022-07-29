WSL: Tottenham vs Manchester United and Man City vs Arsenal to be shown live on Sky Sports in September

Sky Sports will show Tottenham against Manchester United on Saturday September 10; kick off at 12.30pm; Arsenal's trip to Manchester on Sunday September 11 is also live on Sky Sports; kick off at 7pm
Friday 29 July 2022 10:11, UK
Arsenal's opening weekend WSL encounter at Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports in September, with Tottenham against Manchester United also featuring.
Arsenal narrowly missed out on the title last season, finishing a point behind Chelsea as the Blues retained the WSL trophy with a dramatic 4-2 win over Manchester United on the day of the season.
Jonas Eidevall's side will begin their campaign on Sunday September 11 against City, who finished eight points behind them in third last season. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7pm.
Man Utd's trip to north London to face Tottenham on Saturday September 10 will also be shown live on Sky Sports, with the match kicking off at 12.30pm.
Marc Skinner's side will be hoping to go one better this season and claim their place in the Champions League spots after a resurgent City side pipped them to third spot last season, finishing five points ahead of their rivals.
Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2022/23 Women's Super League season. All games 2pm kick-off on Sunday September 11 unless stated:
Tottenham vs Manchester United, Saturday September 10 - live on Sky Sports; kick off at 12.30pm
Chelsea vs West Ham - 12.30pm, Sunday, September 11
Everton vs Leicester City - 1pm, Sunday, September 11
Brighton vs Aston Villa
Reading vs Liverpool
Manchester City vs Arsenal, September 11 - live on Sky Sports; kick off at 7pm