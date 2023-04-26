LISTEN: Three Players and a Podcast - Jen Beattie, Izzy Christensen and Rachel Yankey give their views on the latest episode

Listen to the latest episode of Three Players and a Podcast with Sky Sports...

The one with footballing legend Kelly Smith, super subs and ACLs

We are joined this week by special guest, footballing royalty Kelly Smith, with Izzy Christiansen and Rachel Yankey to discuss who are the best to come off the bench and change a game, as well as the prominent issue of ACL injuries in the women's game. We finish off with a Q&A with Kelly Smith and look back at her magnificent career.

Three Players and a Podcast

Arsenal's Beattie, Everton's Christiansen and former Lioness Yankey dive deep into the hottest topics surrounding women's football right now, with plenty of surprises along the way.

Hosted by Caroline Barker, Three Players and a Podcast sees Jen Beattie (currently playing for Arsenal), Izzy Christiansen (currently playing for Everton) and Rachel Yankey (former WSL player and England international) bring three topics to the table each episode. Topical or historical, light-hearted or hard-hitting - we'll discuss the important issues and debates surrounding women's football.

