Leicester City 4-0 Liverpool: Foxes boost Women's Super League survival hopes

Leicester's hopes of Women's Super League survival were handed a big boost as they beat Liverpool 4-0.

A second straight league win sees the Foxes move off the foot of the table and into 10th, two points clear of Reading who now drop into the relegation zone.

Leicester went in front in the 15th minute when Josie Green's effort from just inside the area took a deflection into the bottom left of the net.

They benefited from another deflection just six minutes later as Carrie Jones picked the ball up outside the box and her audacious effort hit a defender to loop over goalkeeper Rachel Laws.

Image: Leicester's Natasha Dowie is challenged by CJ Bott (right)

Ashleigh Plumptre extended Leicester's lead just three minutes into the second half with a strong header from a corner before Missy Goodwin wrapped the game up with a stoppage-time header.

Leicester travel to Arsenal on Friday in a game you can see live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.30pm, while Liverpool visit champions Chelsea on Wednesday, kick-off 7.15pm.