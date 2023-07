Women's Super League fixtures 2023/24: Chelsea begin at home to Tottenham, live on Sky Sports, with Arsenal vs Liverpool also on opening weekend

Chelsea will begin the defence of their Women's Super League title at home to Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday October 1.

Emma Hayes' side are aiming to win a fifth successive WSL title following their double-winning campaign last term - and will be hoping to get off to a flying start in front of a bumper west London crowd, with kick-off at 5.30pm.

Earlier in the day, Manchester United will begin the new season with a trip to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa, kick-off at 12.30pm. Arsenal will use the Emirates Stadium on the opening weekend with a home game against Liverpool, with kick-off at 2pm.

Manchester City travel to West Ham, while Everton vs Brighton and Bristol City vs Leicester complete the line-up for the first Sunday of the campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Katie McCabe's curler for Arsenal against Manchester City has been awarded WSL goal of the season

The first heavyweight clashes of the season come in just the second round of fixtures as Man Utd host Arsenal on October 8, kick-off 12 noon, with Man City hosting Chelsea an hour later.

A difficult start to the season for Arsenal sees them face both Manchester clubs inside the opening five games - the visit of City will take place on November 5. Jonas Eidevall's side also have back-to-back London derbies against Chelsea and Spurs on December 10 and December 17.

Last season's top two - Chelsea and Manchester United - lock horns for the first time on January 21 - while the reverse fixture in Manchester is scheduled for the final day of the season on May 18.

Women's Football Weekend makes a return from March 23-24, with new and existing fans encouraged to celebrate the game by attending fixtures across the women's pyramid during an international window in the men's calendar - including an always hotly-anticipated Manchester derby.

Meanwhile, the Barclays Women's Championship begins on August 26 with last season's runners-up Birmingham City making an early trip to Blackburn Rovers, and newly-promoted Watford welcoming Durham.

Image: The teams taking part in the 2023/24 Women's Super League

Every Women's Super League 2023/24 fixture

Round 1

Sunday October 1: Aston Villa vs Man Utd, kick-off 12.30pm, Villa Park

Sunday October 1: Everton vs Brighton, kick-off 1pm, Walton Hall Park

Sunday October 1: Arsenal vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm, Emirates Stadium

Sunday October 1: Bristol City vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm, Ashton Gate

Sunday October 1: West Ham vs Man City, kick-off 3pm, Chigwell Construction Stadium

Sunday October 1: Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm, Stamford Bridge, live on Sky Sports

Round 2

Sunday October 8: Brighton vs West Ham, kick-off 12pm, Broadfield Stadium

Sunday October 8: Man Utd vs Arsenal, kick-off 12pm, Leigh Sports Village

Sunday October 8: Man City vs Chelsea, kick-off 1pm, Academy Stadium

Sunday October 8: Liverpool vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm, Prenton Park

Sunday October 8: Tottenham vs Bristol City, kick-off 2pm, Brisbane Road

Sunday October 8: Leicester vs Everton, kick-off 3pm, King Power Stadium

Round 3

Sunday October 15: Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 15: Brighton vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 15: Chelsea vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 15: Liverpool vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 15: Man City vs Bristol City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 15: Man Utd vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm

Round 4

Sunday October 22: Aston Villa vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 22: Bristol City vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 22: Chelsea vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 22: Everton vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 22: Leicester vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 22: West Ham vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Round 5

Sunday November 5: Arsenal vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 5: Aston Villa vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 5: Brighton vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 5: Liverpool vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 5: Tottenham vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 5: West Ham vs Bristol City, kick-off 2pm

Round 6

Sunday November 12: Bristol City vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 12: Everton vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 12: Leicester vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 12: Man City vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 12: Man Utd vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 12: Tottenham vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Round 7

Sunday November 19: Brighton vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 19: Chelsea vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 19: Everton vs Bristol City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 19: Leicester vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 19: Man Utd vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 19: West Ham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Round 8

Sunday November 26: Arsenal vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 26: Aston Villa vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 26: Bristol City vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 26: Chelsea vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 26: Liverpool vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 26: Man City vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Round 9

Sunday December 10: Arsenal vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 10: Brighton vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 10: Liverpool vs Bristol City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 10: Man City vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 10: Tottenham vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 10: West Ham vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Round 10

Sunday December 17: Aston Villa vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 17: Bristol City vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 17: Everton vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 17: Leicester vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 17: Man Utd vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 17: Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Round 11

Sunday January 21: Arsenal vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 21: Brighton vs Bristol City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 21: Chelsea vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 21: Leicester vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 21: Man City vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 21: West Ham vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Round 12

Sunday January 28: Brighton vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 28: Bristol City vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 28: Everton vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 28: Liverpool vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 28: Man Utd vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 28: Tottenham vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Round 13

Sunday February 4: Aston Villa vs Bristol City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 4: Chelsea vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 4: Liverpool vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 4: Man City vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 4: Man Utd vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 4: West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Round 14

Sunday February 18: Arsenal vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 18: Brighton vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 18: Chelsea vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 18: Everton vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 18: Leicester vs Bristol City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 18: Tottenham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Round 15

Sunday March 3: Arsenal vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 3: Aston Villa vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 3: Bristol City vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 3: Leicester vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 3: Man City vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 3: West Ham vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Round 16

Sunday March 17: Brighton vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 17: Chelsea vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 17: Everton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 17: Liverpool vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 17: Man Utd vs Bristol City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 17: Tottenham vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm

Round 17

Sunday March 24: Aston Villa vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 24: Bristol City vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 24: Everton vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 24: Leicester vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 24: Man City vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 24: West Ham vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Round 18

Sunday March 31: Arsenal vs Bristol City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 31: Aston Villa vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 31: Liverpool vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 31: Man Utd vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 31: Tottenham vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 31: West Ham vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Round 19

Sunday April 21: Arsenal vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 21: Brighton vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 21: Bristol City vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 21: Chelsea vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 21: Man City vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 21: Man Utd vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Round 20

Sunday April 28: Aston Villa vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 28: Bristol City vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 28: Everton vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 28: Leicester vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 28: Liverpool vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 28: Tottenham vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Round 21

Sunday May 5: Brighton vs Aston Villa, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 5: Chelsea vs Bristol City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 5: Everton vs Tottenham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 5: Liverpool vs Man Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 5: Man City vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 5: West Ham vs Leicester, kick-off 2pm

Round 22

Sunday May 18: Arsenal vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 18: Aston Villa vs Man City, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 18: Bristol City vs Everton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 18: Leicester vs Liverpool, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 18: Man Utd vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 18: Tottenham vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Every Women's Championship 2023/24 fixture

Round 1

Saturday August 26: Blackburn vs Birmingham, kick-off 5.30pm, Ewood Park

Sunday August 27: Watford vs Durham, kick-off 12pm, Wealdstone FC

Sunday August 27: Sunderland vs London City Lionesses, kick-off 1pm, Eppleton CW

Sunday August 27: Crystal Palace vs Reading, kick-off 2pm, Sutton United

Sunday August 27: Charlton vs Sheff Utd, kick-off 3pm, The Valley

Sunday August 27: Lewes vs Southampton, kick-off 4pm, The Dripping Pan

Round 2

Saturday September 2: Reading vs Charlton, kick-off 5.15pm, Select Car Leasing Stadium

Sunday September 3: Durham vs Lewes, kick-off 12pm, Maiden Castle

Sunday September 3: London City Lionesses vs Watford, kick-off 1pm, Dartford FC

Sunday September 3: Southampton vs Blackburn, kick-off 2pm, St. Mary's

Sunday September 3: Birmingham vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 3pm, St. Andrews

Sunday September 3: Sheff Utd vs Sunderland, kick-off 4pm, Bramall Lane

Round 3

Sunday September 10: Blackburn vs Sheff Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 10: Charlton vs Watford, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 10: Crystal Palace vs Durham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 10: Lewes vs Birmingham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 10: London City Lionesses vs Reading, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 10: Southampton vs Sunderland, kick-off 2pm

Round 4

Sunday September 17: Birmingham vs Charlton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 17: Durham vs London City Lionesses, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 17: Reading vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 17: Sheff Utd vs Lewes, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 17: Sunderland vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 17: Watford vs Blackburn, kick-off 2pm

Round 5

Sunday October 1: Crystal Palace vs Sheff Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 1: Durham vs Reading, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 1: Lewes vs Blackburn, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 1: London City Lionesses vs Charlton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 1: Southampton vs Birmingham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 1: Sunderland vs Watford, kick-off 2pm

Round 6

Sunday October 8: Birmingham vs Sunderland, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 8: Blackburn vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 8: Charlton vs Durham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 8: Reading vs Lewes, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 8: Sheff Utd vs London City Lionesses, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 8: Watford vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Round 7

Sunday October 15: Blackburn vs Charlton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 15: Crystal Palace vs London City Lionesses, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 15: Sheff Utd vs Birmingham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 15: Southampton vs Durham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 15: Sunderland vs Reading, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 15: Watford vs Lewes, kick-off 2pm

Round 8

Sunday October 22: Birmingham vs Watford, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 22: Charlton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 22: Durham vs Blackburn, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 22: Lewes vs Sunderland, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 22: London City Lionesses vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday October 22: Reading vs Sheff Utd, kick-off 2pm

Round 9

Sunday November 5: Birmingham vs Reading, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 5: Blackburn vs London City Lionesses, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 5: Durham vs Sunderland, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 5: Lewes vs Charlton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 5: Southampton vs Sheff Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 5: Watford vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Round 10

Sunday November 12: Crystal Palace vs Lewes, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 12: London City Lionesses vs Birmingham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 12: Reading vs Watford, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 12: Sheff Utd vs Durham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 12: Southampton vs Charlton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 12: Sunderland vs Blackburn, kick-off 2pm

Round 11

Sunday November 19: Birmingham vs Durham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 19: Blackburn vs Reading, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 19: Charlton vs Sunderland, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 19: Crystal Palace vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 19: Lewes vs London City Lionesses, kick-off 2pm

Sunday November 19: Watford vs Sheff Utd, kick-off 2pm

Round 12

Sunday December 17: Blackburn vs Lewes, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 17: Durham vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 17: Reading vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 17: Sheff Utd vs Charlton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 17: Sunderland vs Birmingham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday December 17: Watford vs London City Lionesses, kick-off 2pm

Round 13

Sunday January 21: Charlton vs Blackburn, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 21: Lewes vs Durham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 21: London City Lionesses vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 21: Reading vs Birmingham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 21: Southampton vs Watford, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 21: Sunderland vs Sheff Utd, kick-off 2pm

Round 14

Sunday January 28: Birmingham vs London City Lionesses, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 28: Blackburn vs Sunderland, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 28: Crystal Palace vs Charlton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 28: Durham vs Watford, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 28: Lewes vs Reading, kick-off 2pm

Sunday January 28: Sheff Utd vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Round 15

Sunday February 4: Charlton vs Lewes, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 4: Durham vs Sheff Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 4: London City Lionesses vs Birmingham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 4: Reading vs Sunderland, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 4: Southampton vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 4: Watford vs Birmingham, kick-off 2pm

Round 16

Sunday February 18: Birmingham vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 18: Birmingham vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 18: Birmingham vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 18: Birmingham vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 18: Birmingham vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday February 18: Birmingham vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Round 17

Sunday March 3: Blackburn vs Durham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 3: Crystal Palace vs Birmingham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 3: Lewes vs Sheff Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 3: Reading vs London City Lionesses, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 3: Sunderland vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 3: Watford vs Charlton, kick-off 2pm

Round 18

Sunday March 17: Birmingham vs Blackburn, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 17: Durham vs Charlton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 17: Lewes vs Watford, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 17: London City Lionesses vs Sunderland, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 17: Sheff Utd vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 17: Southampton vs Reading, kick-off 2pm

Round 19

Sunday March 24: Birmingham vs Lewes, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 24: Blackburn vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 24: Charlton vs London City Lionesses, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 24: Crystal Palace vs Watford, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 24: Sheff Utd vs Reading, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 24: Sunderland vs Durham, kick-off 2pm

Round 20

Sunday March 31: Charlton vs Birmingham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 31: Durham vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 31: London City Lionesses vs Sheff Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 31: Reading vs Blackburn, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 31: Southampton vs Lewes, kick-off 2pm

Sunday March 31: Watford vs Sunderland, kick-off 2pm

Round 21

Sunday April 21: Birmingham vs Sheff Utd, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 21: Blackburn vs Watford, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 21: Lewes vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 21: Reading vs Durham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 21: Southampton vs London City Lionesses, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 21: Sunderland vs Charlton, kick-off 2pm

Round 22

Sunday April 28: Charlton vs Southampton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 28: Crystal Palace vs Sunderland, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 28: Durham vs Birmingham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 28: London City Lionesses vs Lewes, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 28: Sheff Utd vs Blackburn, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 28: Watford vs Reading, kick-off 2pm

Key dates for the 2023/24 season