WSL round-up: Liverpool stun Arsenal in front of record-breaking WSL crowd, Man Utd win at Aston Villa

Arsenal were stunned 1-0 by Liverpool in front of a record-breaking WSL crowd on the first day of the new season, while Manchester United came from behind to win at Aston Villa.

The Gunners, playing in front of the division's biggest-ever crowd of 54,115 at the Emirates Stadium, named star forward signing Alessia Russo in their ranks for the first time but drew a blank against Matt Beard's determined visitors.

Arsenal saw more than 60 per cent of the ball but managed only three shots on target across the 90 minutes as they fell to a third consecutive WSL defeat without scoring, following back-to-back losses against Chelsea and Aston Villa at the end of last season.

Mimi Taylor's goal three minutes into the second half was enough to earn three points for the visitors, who did not win a single away game in the WSL last season.

She turned home Missy Bo Kearns' cut-back to silence the packed Emirates, and leave title-hopefuls Arsenal already off the pace after the shock result of the opening weekend.

Image: Rachel Williams heads in Manchester United's winner at Villa Park

Rachel Williams scored a late winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat 10-player Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park.

With the game into the second minute of added time, a cross into the box from Nikita Parris found Williams, and her header back across the goal beat Villa goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

"It was a top match, we fought to the very end. We are very happy to score the two goals and come back from behind. It was hard work but we just kept going," United's other scorer Lucia Garcia said.

Image: Rachel Daly fires Aston Villa ahead against Manchester United

Last season's WSL runners-up United fell behind in the 76th minute to a Rachel Daly goal. Daly, top scorer last season, controlled a pass from Adriana Leon before firing past 'keeper Mary Earps.

Villa's goal came just two minutes after they had Kirsty Hanson sent off for a high tackle on Hayley Ladd, but their lead lasted just three minutes.

Image: Lucia Garcia scores Manchester United's equaliser against Aston Villa

A scramble from a United corner kick saw the ball fall to Garcia and the Spaniard's first-time shot found the net. With the extra player, United knew they still had time for a winner and Williams struck late on.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Brighton took all three points away from Everton thanks to a double from Elisabeth Terland earning them a 2-1 win.

The Seagulls needed just three minutes to make a breakthrough, with Terland nodding home on the rebound to give the away side a very early lead.

And with less than 15 minutes on the clock it was two, with a lovely finish from Terland after she was played through on goal.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Megan Finnigan pulled one back for Everton, but it was Brighton who emerged victorious at Walton Hall Park.

As with all games on the opening day in the WSL, the players wore black armbands and a one-minute silence was observed for Maddy Cusack, the Sheffield United player who died on September 20.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Aimee Palmer, Shannon O'Brien, Lena Petermann and Jutta Rantala were all on target for Leicester as they recorded an impressive 4-2 win away at WSL newcomers Bristol City.

How to follow the WSL on Sky Sports' digital platforms

Follow all the latest from the Women's Super League across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage and in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports.

You can also watch free match highlights from every WSL game this season on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel, while all games will continue to be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea defender Jess Carter reveals the toughest player she has had to face in her career as she takes part in Saturday Social's fan Q&A.

Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @SkySportsWSL will continue to be the home of all Barclays FA WSL content on Sky Sports.

The Sky Sports WSL TikTok account gives fans 360° coverage of the league and granting them exclusive access to their new favourite players. Through fun challenges and interviews, along with behind-the-scenes footage, viewers will get to know the WSL's array of personalities and see the sport from a new set of angles.

Meanwhile, fans can also keep up to date with everything on and off the pitch with the return of 'Three Players and a Podcast', hosted by Caroline Barker.