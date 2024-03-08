Willie Kirk: Leicester Women open investigation into manager, who will not take charge of FA Cup quarter-final tie

Leicester Women manager Willie Kirk will not take charge of the FA Cup quarter-final with Liverpool on Saturday, due to an internal investigation; a club statement read: "Willie Kirk is assisting the club with an internal process, the outcomes of which will be determined in due course"

Assistant Jennifer Foster and first-team coach Stephen Kirby will be in the dugout for the quarter-final tie.

A spokesman for the club said: "Willie Kirk is assisting the club with an internal process, the outcomes of which will be determined in due course.

"Assistant manager Jennifer Foster and first-team coach Stephen Kirby will take charge of the team for Saturday's FA Women's Cup tie at Liverpool."

Kirk has been at Leicester since July 2022 when he first joined as director of football. He then became the the first-team manager in November of the same year, replacing Lydia Bedford.

The 45-year-old began his managerial career at Hibernian Ladies in 2010 and after four years at the Edinburgh club, had a brief spell at Preston North End's men's team.

He returned to women's football and had three-year spells at Bristol City and Everton, either side of being Manchester United's assistant manager.