Women's Super League title race: Chelsea or Man City - who's got the edge?

Chelsea can edge ahead of Manchester City in the WSL title race with their game in hand against Tottenham on Wednesday evening ahead of the final day on Saturday...

To secure the Women's Super League title, Man City will likely require a win at Aston Villa on the final day, Saturday May 18.

The three-point cushion to second-placed Chelsea is substantial, but not decisive. City's superior goal difference was also blown after Chelsea routed Bristol City 8-0.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Arsenal

The Blues, however, still have two games to negotiate, the first of which will be at Tottenham on May 15 - a must-win.

If that doesn't happen, City can as good as clinch the title without kicking another ball. Chelsea then face a final-day meeting with Manchester United, where the title could be decided on goal difference.

How the table has changed

MAN CITY

Position: 1st

Points: 52

Goal difference: 45

Games remaining: 1

After Man City lost to Arsenal, it added another twist to the tale of this enthralling WSL title race, perhaps handing the ascendancy to their rivals.

Momentum has swung, that's for sure...

May 18: Aston Villa vs Man City, kick-off 3pm

CHELSEA

Position: 2nd

Points: 49

Goal difference: 46

Games remaining: 2

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Bristol City

A disconsolate Emma Hayes had already conceded the title to City. It looked to be all over. Boy has that changed.

A mood of deflation was rife in the Blues camp after that dramatic loss to Liverpool - it was positively jubilant after thrashing Bristol City.

Chelsea are back, and the four-times reigning champs will take some stopping now.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

May 15: Tottenham vs Chelsea, kick-off 7.15pm

May 18: Man Utd vs Chelsea, kick-off 3pm

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Predicted table

It's basically a coin toss, according to Opta's supercomputer. City remain favourites with a 55 per cent chance of claiming the title, while Chelsea's chances have rebounded to 45 per cent.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Realistically, it all hinges on whether Hayes' side can beat Spurs - and they have a 74 per cent chance of doing that.