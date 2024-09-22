 Skip to content

WSL round-up: Tottenham hammer newcomers Crystal Palace as Liverpool held by Leicester on opening weekend

WSL newcomers Crystal Palace suffer 4-0 defeat at Tottenham; Hayley Raso scores on her Spurs debut at Brisbane Road; Jessica Naz, Drew Spence and Olga Ahtinen struck in second half for home side; Liverpool start life in new home at St Helens Stadium with 1-1 draw against Leicester

Sunday 22 September 2024 18:12, UK

Image: Drew Spence celebrates after putting Spurs 3-0 up against Crystal Palace

Newly-promoted Crystal Palace suffered a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham at Brisbane Road on their Women's Super League debut.

Fresh from her arrival from Real Madrid, Hayley Raso needed just 19 minutes to get on the scoresheet to give the hosts the lead at the break.

Jessica Naz, Drew Spence and Olga Ahtinen struck in the second half for Spurs.

Image: Hayley Raso is mobbed by her team-mates after opening the scoring for Spurs against Crystal Palace

Palace's difficult start to life in the WSL was compounded in the 94th minute as the visitors saw Brooke Aspin sent off for a second bookable offence.

Liverpool held by Leicester

Image: Sophie Roman Haug celebrates after giving Liverpool the lead against Leicester

Liverpool started life in their new home at St Helens Stadium with a 1-1 draw against Leicester.

The Reds started well in their new surroundings as they reached half-time 1-0 ahead courtesy of Sophie Roman Haug's header.

But the Foxes - playing their first competitive match under new manager Amandine Miquel - equalised eight minutes after half-time when Jutta Rantala produced an exquisite finish.

