WSL round-up: Tottenham hammer newcomers Crystal Palace as Liverpool held by Leicester on opening weekend

Sunday 22 September 2024 18:12, UK
Newly-promoted Crystal Palace suffered a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham at Brisbane Road on their Women's Super League debut.
Fresh from her arrival from Real Madrid, Hayley Raso needed just 19 minutes to get on the scoresheet to give the hosts the lead at the break.
Jessica Naz, Drew Spence and Olga Ahtinen struck in the second half for Spurs.
Palace's difficult start to life in the WSL was compounded in the 94th minute as the visitors saw Brooke Aspin sent off for a second bookable offence.
Liverpool started life in their new home at St Helens Stadium with a 1-1 draw against Leicester.
The Reds started well in their new surroundings as they reached half-time 1-0 ahead courtesy of Sophie Roman Haug's header.
But the Foxes - playing their first competitive match under new manager Amandine Miquel - equalised eight minutes after half-time when Jutta Rantala produced an exquisite finish.