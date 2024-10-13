Women's Super League round-up: Man City hit back to beat Liverpool with Bunny Shaw double, Man Utd extend run

Bunny Shaw scored two second-half goals, including a stunning stoppage-time winner, as Manchester City came from behind to maintain their unbeaten start in the Women's Super League with a 2-1 victory at Liverpool, moving them top of the table.

​​​​​​The Jamaican striker rose to head home the equaliser from a Lauren Hemp cross in the 58th minute after Olivia Smith had put the hosts ahead just before the break at Anfield.

The formidable Shaw then hit a post as City pressed for a winner in the latter stages and finally broke through with a ferocious strike into the roof of the net in injury time.

Shaw told Sky Sports: "It's a very important win because we know how tight this league is. Fine margins will decide the championship. We knew it was going to be tough but we wanted to stick to what we know we are capable of doing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Khadija Shaw discusses her late winner against Liverpool and how important her two goals could be in terms of the title race.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor highlighted how much of a difference having Khadija Shaw in the side makes following victory at Liverpool.

"It was very difficult as they went with five at the back. Credit to Liverpool. We spoke at half-time about how we can cause problems with balls into the box. I got the goal so it worked!

"For me, I knew where the goal was and so I positioned myself in between the ball and the defender. I just focused on hitting it as hard as possible and getting it on target."

The result means Liverpool are still without a win when playing at Anfield.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scott Rogers discusses Liverpool’s late loss to Manchester City and believes his side's performance at least deserved a point.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Tottenham

Manchester United's excellent start to the WSL season continued as they beat Tottenham 3-0.

Marc Skinner's team had won all three of their games in all competitions, without conceding a goal, prior to welcoming the north London side to Leigh Sports Village - and they extended that to four games.

Spurs pressed aggressively from the off, forcing United back and almost capitalising on errors when playing out from the back. The hosts weathered the storm, though, and grabbed the opener after 44 minutes.

Celin Bizet swung in a cross from the right, with Elisabeth Terland beating Molly Bartrip to the punch and smashing a volley in off the underside of the bar, which was worthy of winning any game of football.

In the fourth minute of first-half stoppage-time, Bizet and Terland combined again. This time, Bizet's cross was met with a deft header that beat Becky Spencer in the Tottenham goal. The double turned the momentum of the game.

Early in the second half, a timely stop from Spencer prevented Terland completing her hat-trick, but there was no way back for the visitors once Maya Le Tissier had coolly converted a penalty just before the hour after a handball by Ashleigh Neville.

Bruna Vilamala's controversial first-half goal was enough to see Brighton win 1-0 at Crystal Palace and continue their good start to the season as they recorded their third victory of the new campaign.

However, Palace were furious the on-loan Barcelona forward's effort was allowed to stand after Eagles No 1 Shae Yanez appeared to be fouled by Brighton striker Nikita Parris as the shot stopper came to claim a high ball into the box.

But after dropping the lofted cross, Vilamala was there in the right place to tap home into the unguarded net, with the closest Palace coming to equalising being in stoppage time, only for Brighton 'keeper Sophie Baggaley to dive full length to tip over Annabel Blanchard's long-range strike.

Aston Villa and Leicester played out an eventful goalless draw at Villa Park as they both continue their wait for a first league victory of the new campaign.

The home side went closest to claiming all three points, only for Leicester 'keeper Janina Leitzig to first turn over Villa substitute Adriana Leon's angled strike, before producing an even better stop to keep out Anna Patten's close-range injury-time effort.

As for the visitors, they were largely subdued and happy to play for a point, although Sophie Howard nearly netted from a tight angle after a rare second-half counter-attack.

Camila Saez's second-half own goal earned Everton a deserved point against West Ham at Walton Hall Park, although both sides remain winless in the WSL so far this season.

The Hammers took a 10th-minute lead thanks to Anouk Denton's close-range finish after good approach play from Viviane Asseyi.

However, the hosts' pressure finally told when Melissa Lawley saw her cross from the right deflect in off unfortunate West Ham defender Saez.