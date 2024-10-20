Women's Super League round-up: Man City climb top as Lauren Hemp inspires another comeback

Lauren Hemp played a starring role as Man City came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 and climb top of the Women's Super League.

For the second league game in succession - following last Sunday's 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield - Gareth Taylor's side fell behind, and this time it was very much against the run of play.

Kirsty Hanson led a counter-attack down the left and clipped a ball into the near post, where a deft touch from summer signing Gabi Nunes beat Ayaka Yamashita.

It was the first time in five matches in all competitions at the Joie Stadium this season that the hosts had conceded.

Image: Jill Roord slammed home to give City the lead at the Joie Stadium

Aston Villa - still searching for their first WSL win of the season - were so compact and well-organised for long spells that City were left frustrated, but the lively Hemp scored the goal she and her team-mates deserved just after the hour, hooking home after a weak punch from Sabrina D'Angelo.

City turned the screw after that and Hemp capped a stellar individual performance under 10 minutes later with a mesmerising run and cross that found Jill Roord to slam home and complete the win.