Sam Kerr: Chelsea condemn 'hateful' homophobic abuse aimed at striker after baby announcement

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor has offered her full support to Sam Kerr after the striker was subjected to homophobic abuse online following the announcement she was expecting a baby with her partner, West Ham midfielder Kristie Mewis.

The 31-year-old Australia captain, who has missed the majority of this year with an ACL injury, revealed the news in a post on Instagram on Monday, saying: "Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!"

It came with a picture of the couple kissing and showing off Mewis' baby bump.

While many were quick to congratulate them, they faced what Chelsea described as "unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments".

Comments on Kerr's original post were also limited after it had initially been published.

Speaking on Tuesday, Bompastor said: "I just want to support Sam, fully support her. These comments are unacceptable, especially in our world in 2024.

"It's crazy to understand how people can react like this. We're so happy for Sam. I can't wait to welcome this little baby into our Chelsea family."

Captain Mille Bright added: "Regardless of whether you are a footballer, it doesn't matter what your job is, there shouldn't be any room in this world for comments like that. It's not tolerated.

"I'd like to see more done about it - if I wasn't a footballer I'd come off social media in a heartbeat.

"We focus on the positives and will highlight what a beautiful moment it is for two people very close to me to bring a little one into the world."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Chelsea said: "Chelsea Football Club is aware of recent unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments published across various social media platforms.

"There is no place in society for any form of discrimination and we will not accept any abuse directed towards our players, staff or supporters.

"We are extremely proud to be a diverse, inclusive club that celebrates and welcomes people from all cultures, communities and identities."

Wiegman: It's really disappointing

England Women boss Sarina Wiegman pledged her support for Kerr and Mewis.

She said: "Unfortunately that's part of our world I guess, which it shouldn't be. [It's] very, very disappointing.

"I'm really happy for them so congratulations to them. They are really happy, they look really happy and I hope everything goes well."

Chelsea Pride condemns abuse directed at Kerr after baby announcement

Image: Sam Kerr (left) with partner Kristie Mewis

The club's LGBTQ+ and friends supporter group Chelsea Pride also called the comments "hateful", denouncing the social media comments directed at Kerr and Mewis, who got engaged last year.

"Homophobia has no place in football, at Chelsea, or in our society," said a statement posted on X.

"It's heart-breaking and infuriating to see social media flooded with hateful comments when we should be celebrating love, pride and unity.

"Over the weekend and today, our club was forced to shut down comments and even delete posts - posts that should have been shining moments of joy, from the powerful symbolism of Rainbow Laces to the incredible news that Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis will welcome a child in 2025.

"'No to Hate' isn't just a slogan, it's a battle cry. It's a reminder that we must keep fighting for what is right, for true acceptance and for a game that embraces everyone without exception.

"We refuse to stand by in silence. At Chelsea Pride, we stand against every act of homophobia with unwavering strength and passion.

"We fight for a football world where every player, fan and family can live openly and be celebrated, without fear or prejudice.

"This is our game, our club and our unwavering commitment. Hate will never win here. We will always stand for love, unity and an inclusive future for football."

