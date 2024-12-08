Women's Super League: Chelsea maintain perfect record while Arsenal move into third

Chelsea 4-2 Brighton

Chelsea extended their perfect start with a ninth from nine Women's Super League games but their efforts weren't made easy by a defiant Brighton, who despite a 4-2 defeat, pushed the Champions all the way at a windy Kingsmeadow.

A win for Sonia Bompastor's side saw them remain top on 27 points ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal who both cruised to victories.

Image: Aggie Beever-Jones double Chelsea's lead after a mistake by Brighton goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley

Testing conditions made the insistence on playing out the back all the more interesting. Hairs stood on end for more reasons than one when Jelena Cankovic was caught in possession on the edge of her own area leading to Sjoeke Nusken's opener.

Aggie Beever-Jones was the beneficiary of more audacious playing out from the back when Sophie Baggaley was dispossessed by the Lioness to double Chelsea's lead. Brighton fired back with Cankovic atoning for her earlier carelessness to net against her former side but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd netted after the break to restore the two-goal cushion.

It was Hannah Hampton's turn to make an error when she gifted Brighton a lifeline, teeing up Kiko Seike for a goal. Seike came close to a later equaliser but Chelsea ensured the three points with a goal from a stoppage time corner.

Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa

Arsenal moved up to third in the Women's Super League when they extended their winning run to five after thrashing Aston Villa 4-0 at the Emirates.

Early signs of Arsenal's intent emerged when Beth Mead's opening goal was ruled out for offside. Soon after, Alessia Russo headed home the opening goal. Mead finally found herself on the score sheet when she tapped home Arsenal's second before the break.

Stina Blackstenius came off the bench to score Arsenal's third before Russo bagged her brace with a stoppage-time goal.

Man City 4-0 Leicester

Image: A clinical Manchester City saw off Leicester City

Manchester City scored four goals of their own without reply to secure victory against Leicester.

Clinical was the word at the Joie Stadium with Bunny Shaw scoring twice and Jess Park finding the back of the net in what were City's only three efforts on goal at the time.

Mary Fowler volleyed home City's fourth of the afternoon to crush Leicester hearts, who had been attempting to mount some attacks of their own.

A win for Gareth Taylor's side moved him up to 72 wins in the competition equaling former City boss Nick Cushing's total. Victory also keeps City in second on 22 points, five points behind the league leaders Chelsea.

Tottenham 2-1 Everton

Beth England was the star for Spurs as they returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win against Everton at Brisbane Road.

A goal either side of the half-time whistle ensured her side move up into sixth place in the standings with a four-point cushion on the bottom four.

England opened the scoring in the first half before they were pegged back by Sara Holmgaard's equaliser. But England restored her side's lead from the spot.

Everton, who secured their first win of the season in the competition with a Merseyside Derby win, remain in 10th place, one point clear of both Crystal Palace and Leicester in the bottom two.

West Ham 5-2 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace gave up a two-goal lead in the first half to keep them firmly rooted to the bottom of the league as they lost to West Ham 5-2 at the Barking and Dagenham stadium.

The Eagles were two goals up after just 11 minutes thanks to goals from Mille Gejl and Indiah-Paige Riley. Vivianne Asseyi scored moments later to half the deficit and net her 14th WSL goal in claret and blue.

Palace then had a gaping opportunity to restore their two-goal lead but Eagles top-scorer Annabel Blanchard failed to keep her effort down in a missed opportunity she would learn to rue.

Goals from Seraina Piubel and Manuela Pavi completed the comeback before the break and two late strikes from Anouk Denton and Katrina Gorry ensured all three points for the Hammers. A win for West Ham opens up a three-point gap on the bottom two.