Kerolin Nicoli: New Manchester City forward learned football on the streets of Brazil - now she wants to conquer WSL

Football is in Kerolin's DNA. Growing up in Brazil, the country with football engrained in its national identity, it's almost difficult to escape. But often for female players the pathway to professionalism is much less trodden.

Kerolin represents an exception to the rule. She recalls her football grounding on the streets of Sao Paulo, playing barefoot with boys, which is not uncommon - but from those early experiences she felt impassioned to be different.

"I really believe playing with the boys when I was young brought something to me." Kerolin, now 25, charts her Ginga (which translates as sway) roots as central to the player and person she has become. A forward with street skill, pace and power, as well as incredible work ethic, made the Brazilian's rise more probable than most.

She embodies the 'soul of soccer'.

"I was playing in the street with the boys with nothing on my feet, no shoes. I don't know how to say, but with my toes out, and when you shoot the ball it hurts.

"I thought about being more powerful, more strong and fast, and protect the ball - these things I have now come from those moments with the boys in the street. I remember being super, super young and having to dribble so fast."

Kerolin was convinced. Even being hospitalised with osteomyelitis - a form of bone infection - and cellulitis in her leg at the age of 11 could not dissuade her. Doctors advised to avoid contact sport but she persisted.

Image: Kerolin Nicoli was signed from American side North Carolina Courage in January

The forward burst onto the scene as a teenage talent at Sao Paulo-based side Ponte Preta before a hugely successful three-year stint in the US with North Carolina Courage, ending the most recent season with 14 goal involvements in 24 appearances.

The Brazil international also claimed the prize of Most Valuable Player - the first South American to win the award.

So why Manchester City? "I have a lot of reasons I wanted to move to the WSL.

Image: Kerolin made her Brazil debut as a teenager against England

"It will be my first Champions League so that makes me really excited, and the team at City are doing well. I want to try to help the best way I can. We never know, maybe I can win the Ballon d'Or one day playing here.

"The way City play is similar to my team in the US. I felt ready. Always the most highly ranked players are playing here or in Spain, mostly here. To be in the vision of the world I thought, 'maybe I need to be in the UK'."

Kerolin - who also had transfer interest from Arsenal in the January window - has sky-high ambitions. "I want to try to become the best player in the world," she said upon signing for City in January.

And her style, forged in Brazil and honed in the US, neatly matches that of her new club. City's possession-based brand of football should mean the transition is a smooth one.

"I knew how big the club was, but when I came I was like, 'wow, this is massive'. The dream has come true, the people, the girls have made it really easy.

"I'm going to give everything for my team-mates, the fans are going to see a player that works hard to do every part of the game - to defend, to attack. I'll be happy if I'm scoring goals and having fun with the girls, but also with proper responsibilities.

Image: Kerolin has made four Man City appearances since making a January switch from the NWSL

"It's crazy how quick things happen. The coach is telling me to go one-vs-one all the time. The way the team plays we get chances to score a lot so I just want to be ready, be confident and do everything with purpose."

Subtle movement and close-control that catches opposition defenders off guard is where Kerolin thrives. The No 14 has only played 39 WSL minutes but already caught the eye. She played the second half of City's FA Cup win over Leicester at the weekend, scoring her first club goal, celebrating with a "nice to meet you" gesture towards fans.

While there is fierce competition for a place in Gareth Taylor's XI, given Mary Fowler's immense form and the presence of world-class forwards Bunny Shaw and Viv Miedema, all the starting signs are positive.

"I've only been here for two weeks but I'm happy because I'm doing what I love." The huge smile is certainly evidence of that.

City may well have uncovered yet another goal-scoring gem.

