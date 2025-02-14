Chloe Kelly exclusive interview: Arsenal loanee discusses dramatic Man City exit plus England omission

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, Arsenal loanee Chloe Kelly discussed her dramatic transfer from Man City, plus her England omission.

The forward rejoined her former club on WSL Deadline Day after days of speculation over her Man City exit following a deterioration in her relationship with the club.

Kelly even took to social media to explain her position in the days leading up to the closure of the January transfer window, before making a last-minute move to the Gunners. She is out of contract with the Manchester club in the summer.

"It was a difficult time for me and my family and now I can look at the other side of it and move forward," she said.

"Things weren't great and it wasn't for a while, so I think it's important that you address those things.

"But I'm here now at Arsenal and it's a great time for me to get a smile on my face and enjoy my football again. I'm looking forward to the future.

"Enjoying your football is always important but looking at it from a human aspect is really important. I know we're footballers and I know how the game works but you want to be happy so it's important that I come here and do that.

"I'm here to work for six months, do my job and get a smile back on my face. I've really enjoyed working with Renee [Slegers] and the team so let's see what the future holds."

Kelly could make her second Arsenal debut in Sunday's north London derby at the Emirates, with head coach Slegers confirming her availability.

"I'm really excited to play in front of our fans for the first time," Kelly said. "It will be amazing and to do it at the Emirates against Spurs is top. Just to hear the sound of the Emirates Stadium again, it's going to be special."

But after a lack of game time, Kelly was left out of Sarina Wiegman's latest England squad with the summer's Euros fast approaching.

It was the 27-year-old's goal at Wembley that clinched the Euros title for England three years ago. It was a late surge in form at the end of the 2021/22 season after an ACL injury that saw her seal her spot in the squad.

Talking about her recent omission, Kelly said: "I had a really good conversation with Sarina about that. It's clear that I need to get football under my belt and it's really important to do that.

"Sarina is a top manager and I put so much trust into her. She's been so successful so I think what's best for the team is me not going to this camp and getting that football in my legs.

"I want to be at the best for England and Arsenal so it's really important that I listen to the people around me and move forward.

"In 2022, I was still not even training with the team at this time. For me, it's about getting minutes under my belt and when I do get onto the pitch, show what I'm capable of again."