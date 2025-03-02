Women's Super League: Vivianne Miedema calls for goal-line technology after day of controversy in WSL games

Vivianne Miedema has called for the introduction of goal-line technology after controversy reigned in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

Miedema was denied what she thought should have been a second goal in Manchester City's 2-1 win at Spurs after a goal-line clearance. Down in Brighton, Lauren James scored an equaliser for Chelsea from what TV replays showed was an offside position.

And there were also two key incidents in Arsenal's 4-3 victory over West Ham in the late kick-off that prompted mixed views.

Netherlands international Miedema had given Manchester City an early lead in their match away to Tottenham, before the home side hit back through Beth England.

Miedema then saw a second-half header acrobatically cleared off the line by goalkeeper Ash Neville, who turned the ball against the underside of the crossbar and out.

The ball looked to have crossed the line, but, with only one match camera and no goal-line technology in operation at Brisbane Road, a goal was not given.

Miedema: WSL deserves the technology

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News after the game, Miedema said: "It looked like it for me [that the ball had crossed the line].

"But I think that's the next step we need to make, goal-line technology regardless of whether it goes in or not.

"I think we deserve that as a league and I would really like to see them changes come in really fast in the game.

"We're always pushing to be better and the level of the league is developing so quickly - and I think things like that just can't stay behind."

Aoba Fujino scored late in the second half to eventually secure City a 2-1 victory.

Christiansen: Brighton won't be happy with James goal

WSL leaders Chelsea were losing 2-1 at Brighton when England international James levelled for the reigning champions in the 61st minute.

But James appeared to be offside as Mayra Ramirez's initial shot was well-saved by goalkeeper Melina Loeck, but it was not spotted by the officials. James slotted home the rebound and, with no VAR, the goal stood.

Sky Sports pundit Izzy Christiansen thought Chelsea benefitted from a touch of good fortune with their equaliser.

"It's lucky for Chelsea because they've salvaged a point," Christiansen said.

"That decision, in another game, might have been given as offside.

"Brighton were holding on in the last 15 or 20 minutes… but I don't think they'll be happy with that [James' goal] one bit.

"But in the grand scheme of things, the performance for Brighton at present is the most important thing. Of course the result matters, but the manager will be really pleased with his team's game."

Asked whether he thought James was offside for her goal, Brighton boss Dario Vidosic said: "It's hard to tell from the angle that we have. You hope not, because then it cuts a little bit deeper."

West Ham boss Skinner: I need to see the third goal back

West Ham raced into an early lead away at Arsenal through two goals from Amber Tysiak, but Tysiak's second prompted protests from some Arsenal players, who felt Lia Walti had been tripped over in the build-up. With no VAR in place the goal was allowed to stand.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amber Tysiak scores a quickfire double for West Ham as they stormed into a 2-0 lead away to Arsenal

Arsenal eventually went on to win the seven-goal thriller with Leah Williamson scoring to make it 3-3 in the second half of the London derby with a header that was adjudged to have crossed the line.

West Ham boss Rehanne Skinner praised her players after the game but was critical of the officiating.

"I am proud of the players' efforts today," she told Sky Sports.

"I need to see the third goal back because I'm pretty sure it didn't cross the line, it is important to look back at that.

"We didn't quite see out that section of the game and that is where it got away from us.

"There were so many fouls today that were not given. There are a lot of question marks over that. There was also a pull-back on the edge of the box as we were about to shoot and it wasn't given. It is what it is."