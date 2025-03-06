Women's Super League relegation: WPLL 'considering all possibilities' amid scrapping reports, says Nikki Doucet

Nikki Doucet says the Women's Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL) is "considering all possibilities" amid reports of plans to scrap relegation in the Women's Super League.

Doucet added that the WPLL - which runs English football's top two women's leagues - "fundamentally" agrees that the process is an important part of the game.

However, she would not confirm that relegation would be staying, instead adding that no decisions have been made on how the format of the leagues may look going forward.

The Guardian reported last week the WPLL is considering scrapping relegation as part of a proposal to grow women's football.

The report added that one area being discussed was an expansion of the WSL and Championship, which would initially see no relegation from the top flight, with the idea to maintain promotion from the Championship, meaning the WSL would expand.

The idea has sparked controversy and split opinion among women's football media and fans, but Doucet would not be drawn on any potential plans.

She said: "We believe promotion and relegation is a great thing. It makes European football distinctive from other leagues.

"It adds jeopardy and excitement. It's something that we all love about the game of football and that has never been in the question.

"We fundamentally believe promotion and relegation is an important differentiator and also a really important competitive advantage for us relative to other women's sports leagues globally.

"We also want to make sure that our league works for club investors to allow more investment to come into the game, but one that doesn't change our core principles.

"It's really important for us to make sure that we're considering all of the possibilities to accelerate growth and growing in the right way. We are considering numerous options, including expansion if that is a possibility for us.

"There are no decisions, there are no approvals that have been made at this stage that would be different or changes to the future competition structure or format."

The WSL and Championship had previously been run by the FA, and was taken over by the newly-formed WPLL in the summer. Doucet says any plans or ideas will not be made unilaterally and it will work with stakeholders.

"We need to ensure that any decisions we are making considers the entire pyramid and that we're working with all relevant stakeholders to make sure to make those decisions. That includes all of our clubs and the FA. It includes fans and all of the relevant stakeholders.

"We deeply understand the impact of decisions and the impact of anything that's done at the top that it cascades down the pyramid.

"We need to make sure that we're all going on the journey together and we're bringing all the right stakeholders along with us."

'Difficult decisions to be made'

Analysis from Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui:

"Hearing the universal support for promotion and relegation in the women's game will be a welcome sound for many fans but questions still remain about the future make-up of the league.

"The WSL's bosses are right to point out that the up-and-down nature of clubs makes the league stand out from rivals, including the NWSL in the US and the rapidly developing Liga MX in Mexico.

"But the WPLL also wants to push forward the WSL's quality on the field and finances off it.

"Many argue a 12-team top flight is simply too small given the number of clubs willing to invest in the professional game and the talent coming through the English system struggling for game time.

"So if the leagues are to expand, curtailing relegation is one option while other sides are brought in. Plus, does relegation put investors in developing teams off given the financial risks of dropping down divisions?

"As of yet no option is ready to be voted on, but making the WSL the 'best league in the world' won't come without difficult sporting and commercial decisions being made."

What have WSL managers said?

Man City head coach Gareth Taylor: "I've always had this thing of potentially making the league bigger, more teams, 14 teams or 16 teams would change a lot, create more competition in it.

"I can completely understand the reasons why [relegation would be scrapped], because it allows stability a little bit for those clubs to invest and create more competition.

"But I think that's always kind of tough when you're playing in the league below knowing that realistically you're never going to have an opportunity to come up because it's ringfenced.

"It's good the relevant people are discussing this and having conversations around how we can improve the product and make it more competitive at both ends. I think promotion and relegation are always going to be what supporters and teams play for and crave. I think that's going to be really difficult to move away from that."

Tottenham head coach Robert Vilahamn: "Twelve teams is too few. I'm a very big fan to add more teams to the league as long as the clubs actually invest in those teams, make sure they want to invest in women's football.

"I definitely want to have a relegation battle because you need the competition up in the table and down in the table. If it's for one or two years to make sure we can have a big investment in those teams, show me the case and what they think about it then we can listen."

West Ham head coach Rehanne Skinner: "There is potentially a growth stage we are going through where we would need to make sure all clubs are investing to be competitive.

"If the league were to be closed, given the number of teams in it at the moment, I don't think that is appropriate. The league has got to be bigger.

"There would have to be mandatory investment and maintenance of that, otherwise it could discredit the quality of the league - 'to be in it for being in it's sake'.

"I don't see it as a bad thing. The game is evolving, things need to be reviewed as to what happens next, but it comes with criteria."

'Lack of relegation could bring sporting integrity into question'

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk to Sky Sports: "They're trying to incentivise making the product better by saying there's no relegation, you can maybe be more expansive, you haven't got to sit in games and hang on just to stay in the league.

"But if the clubs want to, they would. You don't have to incentivise Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City to do what they did - they wanted to do it.

"I understand the thought process, but for me, it doesn't work. You've got to think further along as well because you can not have relegation for a few years and then reintroduce it, but for the sporting integrity, the club that's nearest to promotion hasn't got that time without relegation. It's a long road ahead."

Izzy Christensen to Sky Sports: "The incentive has to be there in terms of elite sport and jeopardy. If this is going to happen and it's going to be a closed league, then the jeopardy needs to come back in the near future.

"Elite sport is not about being comfortable. I would fear that if the infrastructure and the professionalisation of the league doesn't improve - almost like a minimum requirement - then how are teams going to act against being complacent? I don't want to see it."