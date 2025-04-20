WSL: Manchester City held to draw by Everton as Aston Villa win five-goal thriller at Tottenham
Women's Super League: Manchester City's European qualification hopes dealt a blow after they are held to a 1-1 draw at home to Everton; Aston Villa score in injury time to seal a 3-2 victory away at Tottenham
Sunday 20 April 2025 21:48, UK
Manchester City's already slim hopes of a top-three finish in the Women's Super League suffered another blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Everton.
City failed to capitalise on third-placed Manchester United dropping points against West Ham on Saturday, meaning Nick Cushing's side sit seven points behind their rivals with three games of the season left.
It started well for the hosts as they went ahead in the 13th minute through Kerstin Casparij, who stabbed home from close range after Kerolin Nicoli's cross was headed back across goal by Lily Murphy.
- Live WSL table | Watch free WSL highlights
- Got Sky? Watch on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
Casparij celebrated by holding up a City shirt with Mary Fowler's name on it after the Australian became the latest WSL star to suffer a cruciate ligament injury.
But they were pegged back after 33 minutes as Karen Holmgaard headed home following identical twin sister Sara's cross to the back post.
Tottenham 2-3 Aston Villa
Substitute Kirsty Hanson scored an injury-time winner to earn Aston Villa a dramatic 3-2 victory against Tottenham.
Spurs thought they had secured a point after two goals in five minutes from Jessica Naz and Ella Morris helped them fight back from two down to level.
Indeed, the hosts looked the more likely winners at Brisbane Road, but instead it was Hanson, who also scored against Liverpool last time out, who found the late breakthrough.
Villa, who had led through goals from Anna Patten on her 26th birthday and Ebony Salmon, now look certain to earn another season in the WSL after moving seven points clear of bottom side Crystal Palace.