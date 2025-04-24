When can Chelsea Women win the WSL title? Date, permutations and Women's Champions League qualification

Chelsea Women are closing in on their sixth successive Women's Super League title, and could clinch their latest silverware as early as Wednesday.

The Blues are yet to lose in the league this season - winning 16 of their 19 games - and need just four points from their final three matches to seal another WSL trophy.

And there is a scenario where they could win the title next week as both Arsenal and Chelsea play on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners - six points behind Sonia Bompastor's side in second place - visit Aston Villa at 6pm, live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea then play away to Manchester United - who are third, two points behind Arsenal and eight behind the Blues - at 8.15pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace

If Arsenal lose to Aston Villa before that game kicks off, Chelsea will need to beat Man Utd to claim the WSL title with two games to spare.

However, if both Arsenal and Chelsea win, the Blues will need to wait until their following WSL game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday May 4. They would need a point from that game to lift the trophy.

When would Chelsea lift the WSL trophy?

Chelsea's final game of the season is at home to Liverpool on Saturday May 10. Should they win the WSL title, they would lift it at Stamford Bridge after that game has concluded.

How many WSL titles have Chelsea won?

In total, Chelsea have won seven top-flight titles in English women's football. They have won the last five under Emma Hayes - stretching back to the 2019/20 season.

Their first title came in 2015, and only Liverpool have won back-to-back league trophies before.

This year's victory would also be the first WSL win under Bompastor, who has already won the League Cup as Chelsea head coach. The Blues will also compete against Man Utd in the FA Cup final on Sunday May 18.

Image: Chelsea are trailing Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final

As WSL winners, Chelsea would go straight into next season's Women's Champions League league phase, which will follow the same format as this season's men's Champions League.

They could also qualify for the Champions League as winners of the European competition. However, they trail Barcelona 4-1 in their semi-final tie, with the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

How WSL teams qualify for the Women's Champions League First place - straight into the league phase

Second place - third qualification round, played as two-legged play-off

Third place - second qualification round, played as a mini tournament

The winner of the Champions League also qualifies for the league phase

April 27: Barcelona (H; agg 1-4) - Women's Champions League, kick-off 2pm

April 30: Man Utd (A) - WSL, kick-off 8.15pm

May 4: Tottenham Hotspur (A) - WSL, kick-off 2.15pm

May 10: Liverpool (H) - WSL, kick-off 12.30pm

May 18: Man Utd (N) - FA Cup final, 1.30pm