Andree Jeglertz: Man City Women appoint Denmark national team manager as new head coach

Andree Jeglertz has agreed a four-year contract to become Manchester City Women's new head coach, with the Denmark national team manager set to take over after this summer's European Championship.

The 53-year-old Swede replaces Gareth Taylor, who was sacked by the Women's Super League club in March after five years at the helm. Nick Cushing took temporary charge and guided City to a fourth-placed league finish last season.

Jeglertz, who has been Denmark boss since 2023 - they face Germany, Poland and Sweden in Group C in Switzerland - has an impressive track record in women's football having twice been named the Damallsvenskan Manager of the Year while at Umea, where he won the UEFA Women's Cup - later the Champions League - in 2004.

He also guided Umea to two more UEFA Women's Cup finals in 2007 and 2008, while winning four successive league titles and the Swedish Cup, before a spell in men's football in charge of Djurgardens IF in 2009.

Jeglertz's first foray into international management came in 2010 with the Finland women's team, who he helped qualify for the Euros for only the third time in their history in 2013 after just missing out on a first World Cup appearance two years prior.

As a player, he was a defender with the likes of Malmo, IFK Trelleborg, Umea, Hassleholm and Gimonas, while also being capped three times by the Sweden U21.

City hope Jeglertz's appointment will improve their chances of silverware, especially the WSL title which they have only won once before in 2016.

"Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in the world," said Jeglertz. "There is so much talent in this group. One of my key things is to continue the job that's been done and take it to the next level.



"We would like to win, develop players and want the players every day to become better. I will do everything I can to take this to the next level and make sure we can play attractive and winning football."

Manchester City Women director of football Therese Sjogran said of the new head coach: "Andree brings a wealth of experience at the top of the game as well as a real hunger to drive Manchester City forward.



"I've seen his work first hand at Umea, Finland and Linkopings, so can understand why he's already had a lot of success at club level. It's clear he's determined to build on that here at City in the coming years.

"Andree really impressed us with his attitude and ambition, and the way he sees the game aligns perfectly with our own vision.

"We wish him luck at the Euros this summer with Denmark and are all very excited to see what impact he can make in our bright future."