WSL: Why every game this weekend matters, with Chelsea Women, Man Utd Women and Man City Women live on Sky Sports

Back-to-back draws - can the Blues find the winning touch?

Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event

It says a lot when you consider back-to-back draws as some sort of dip in form for Chelsea. After a hard-fought draw against Man Utd in the WSL last weekend, they followed it up with another 1-1 draw against FC Twente in the Champions League in midweek.

With that, Chelsea failed to win back-to-back games for the first time under Sonia Bompastor and for the first time overall since May 2024.

It's arguably hard for the head coach to know her best XI. Her roster is jam-packed with talent, starting players in any other squad in world football, but at Chelsea, rotation is key to compete on multiple fronts, with spells on the bench likely during the season.

Some may argue that it can sometimes lead to indifferent results, with players not playing together regularly, as it did on Wednesday. Against Man Utd, they faced an in-form team full of confidence - and Tottenham are another to deal with on Sunday.

It will be a real litmus test for Spurs' strong start to the season. They were beaten 5-1 by Man City a few weeks ago, with another chance for Martin Ho's team to test themselves against the best.

But Chelsea will want to get back to winning ways, and have never lost at home to Spurs in the WSL. They remain unbeaten domestically under Bompastor, and she will not want this weekend to be the end of that run.

Can Everton win their first game at Hill Dickinson Stadium?

Everton vs Man Utd, kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

This weekend will see the first women's game played at Everton's impressive new Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Brian Sorensen's side now calling Goodison Park their permanent home.

It will mark the sixth different ground the Toffees have hosted a WSL game at, going winless in their first game at the previous five (D1 L4). They will hope to turn that around on Sunday - but they face a difficult challenge.

Man Utd are riding high after their first ever Women's Champions League win in midweek, following on from a well-fought draw against Chelsea last weekend.

Image: Maya Le Tissier scored the only goal of the game in Man Utd's debut Champions League win

They have continued their impressive defensive performances too. No side have faced fewer shots on target than Marc Skinner's side in the WSL this season (14, level with Liverpool) and have conceded the fewest goals in the league so far (2).

Man Utd are also unbeaten away at Everton in the WSL (W5 D1) - the joint-most visits to a single opponent without ever losing in the competition (also six vs Tottenham).

Taylor looking for first WSL point of the season against his former side

Liverpool vs Man City, kick-off 4.45pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Gareth Taylor has made a winless start to his Liverpool tenure. He was an experienced appointment in the summer, but that is yet to translate into results.

The Reds remain without a point this season, and are hovering above the relegation spot on goal difference. They have had big departures in Taylor Hinds and Olivia Smith - quality that is difficult to replace - and a new manager to adapt to.

It will be the first time too Taylor is facing his former Man City side since his summer departure. Under their new boss, Andree Jeglertz, City are better balanced and his changes are having the desired impact.

They are a point behind Chelsea at the top of the WSL table - the team who inflicted their only defeat of the season so far - and they made a real statement in beating Arsenal last weekend.

While hoping for your first point against one of the league's most in-form teams might seem futile, Taylor will not be deterred. This storyline practically writes itself.

London City aiming for consecutive wins

London City Lionesses vs West Ham, kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports Mix

Two victories in their opening five WSL games is a good return for any newly-promoted side. After beating Liverpool last weekend, London City Lionesses now have another milestone in their sights - back-to-back league wins.

They have home advantage on Sunday and face the WSL's bottom side in West Ham. A team packed full of new signings and big names looks like they are starting to click.

The Hammers are in desperate need of points, and will be eyeing London City as a game to do so. But they must be careful of conceding a glut of goals, already having a goal difference of -14.

That could prove vital in a relegation battle and one that might still include the Bromley-based side. Neither will want that to be the case, and this weekend's clash could provide a fascinating marker.

Aston Villa's home form on the line

Aston Villa vs Leicester, kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports Football

It's not only Midlands bragging rights up for grabs on Sunday, but also Aston Villa's home record.

They have won two of their last three home matches in the WSL at Villa Park (L1), as many victories as across their previous 15 games at home in the competition (D5 L8).

However, without a victory, the Villans could fail to win their opening two home games for the third consecutive season.

The good news for this weekend's hosts is Leicester are winless in each of their last 18 WSL away games, and if they fail to win again this weekend, it would be the longest gap between two away wins by a team that weren't relegated in between (623 days).

The Foxes have never won away from home against Aston Villa in the WSL either, although the last two meetings in this exact fixture have been draws.

Natalia Arroyo's side are riding high after a late draw at Arsenal and win against West Ham last weekend. Leicester stabilised a slip in form with a 1-1 draw against Everton last time out, although had faced Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham in their first four games.

Arsenal need a confidence-boosting victory

Arsenal vs Brighton, kick-off 2.30pm

Five games in and Arsenal are already five points behind WSL leaders Chelsea. It is a potentially unassailable lead after two draws and a defeat in their last three league outings.

The Gunners' loss to Man City last weekend is particularly bruising, given they are a title rival. This was followed up a losing start to their Women's Champions League title defence, beaten 2-1 by Lyon on Tuesday.

Arsenal need to get their season back on track. They have been one-dimensional in attack at times, failing to take their chances when they do come. Conceding late on in their last two WSL games is also a concern.

Brighton have impressed with their early season performances, but will be without Arsenal loanees Michelle Agyemang and Rosa Kafaji. It could be the perfect time for the Seagulls to claim a WSL scalp that will boost them further for the season.