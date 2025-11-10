Controversy reignites VAR debate in WSL as Arsenal draw with Chelsea and Alyssa Thompson shows her value

Sky Sports columnist Laura Hunter analyses the big talking points from the latest Women's Super League matches, bringing you closer to the key stories at the heart of the women's game.

Arsenal robbed, but implications are bigger

"We sell our game short", said Emma Hayes. "I feel like second-class citizens." That was four years ago, when the former Chelsea boss - now head coach of the US national team - made a plea for technology to be introduced in the women's game after falling foul of a controversial goal in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal back in 2021.

The debate has rumbled on in the meantime, with no real progress, and will again be spotlighted by a series of debatable decisions in the latest bout between WSL heavyweights Arsenal and Chelsea. On this occasion it was the Gunners who were denied a valid winner - a goal that would have narrowed the gap at the top to two points. Instead, it remains five.

So, let's unpick the implications once again.

The fine margins of a 22-game season mean titles hinge on microscopic moments. Stina Blackstenius rifling into the roof of the Chelsea net after controlling the ball with her midriff - not her hand, as the officials wrongly decided - will undoubtedly go down as a defining one, and a stain on the legitimacy of the league.

Don't forget this result has repercussions elsewhere too. Manchester City hauled themselves to the top of the table after narrowly beating Everton but have every right to feel as if they should be further ahead. Every other competitor with designs on beating Chelsea to the title for the first time since 2019 - when Arsenal last won it - should feel that way too.

Usually-reserved Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers was booked for her remonstrations at the disallowed goal on the touchline and her reaction was warranted. "We were very surprised," she said post-match. "I don't see any players calling for it."

Most decisions on a football pitch can be interpreted via players' body language. Not a single Chelsea player looked to the referee to save them from Blackstenius' second-half strike. Lucy Bronze sank in consternation, accepting that the defending had not been good enough to prevent the Arsenal forward slamming beyond Hannah Hampton. Alas. Referee Mel Burgin saw it differently.

To add insult to injury Frida Maanum was then denied by a marginal offside decision, which, to the naked eye, looked level. In this particular instance it was Arsenal who were robbed but really the discussion concerns the entire league. Petition papers at the ready.

"If you were to ask me now if I was in favour of VAR, I would say yes," Slegers added, unprompted. She is not the first to voice her appeal. Sonia Bompastor is pro-technology too, citing the need to balance "one of the most beautiful games in the world" with refereeing of the same standard. Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has previously had his say.

"The officials today have had a huge impact on Arsenal's ability to win the title this season," said Sky Sports pundit Izzy Christiansen from the Emirates. "We need a massive push and acceleration towards technology being introduced". Of course the infrastructure needed to accommodate VAR and who pays for it are different conversations entirely.

The heat was definitely on Slegers and she delivered in, arguably, the biggest test of her domestic credentials to date. She will take heart from that despite the injustice. The game followed the pattern pre-match analysis suggested it would as Chelsea started strong and Arsenal finished the stronger, levelling via Alessia Russo.

Slegers won't like the outcome but has to accept it, perhaps with the only comfort being the increased attention for the fight in favour of adequate technology to elevate the women's game in line with advancements made in the men's - which can only be considered a good and necessary thing.

Sky Sports has been assured that the league is working with clubs, venues and relevant stakeholders to be ready for the deployment of VAR, whenever that might be. This latest debacle would suggest it cannot come soon enough.

Thompson comes to life

Despite the controversy, there were several standout performances from the Arsenal-Chelsea showdown and to focus solely on the officiating would be a disservice to the quality of those.

Both scorers shone, with Alyssa Thompson impressing as she continues to acclimatise to the WSL with breath-taking ease. Her goal was a move started and finished by her, beginning just short of halfway and ending with a superb lob over Daphne van Domselaar. Her momentum will surely snowball from here.

"I'm glad she plays for Chelsea," said Bompastor with a wry smile. The speed and agility she uses to glide with the ball are both huge assets for a side that likes to threaten by breaking on opponents. The way they cut through Arsenal to create the entry for the opener was actually very Arsenal-like. Thompson has added that dimension.

"She was on fire," raved Christiansen in post-match analysis. "She offered pace, power and a clever finish."

Chelsea have now equalled their own record for the longest unbeaten streak in WSL history (33), despite this latest draw being overshadowed by the fact they probably should have lost. Connections are nonetheless building as Bompastor continues to shape this side into one more akin to her preferred style. Thompson is the 19th different WSL scorer under her charge.

Sky Sports' Rachel Corsie labelled Chelsea as having the "best quality" and "greatest depth" of any challenger - strengths that have long been the case. Despite losing top spot to Man City they remain on course to defend their crown to the very last because of the unique blend of players in their squad. Bompastor simply has an answer for every conundrum. A solution for every problem.

Until that stops being the case, they surely remain the team to beat.

