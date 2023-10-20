Women's Champions League: Chelsea draw Real Madrid, BK Hacken and Paris FC in group stage

Chelsea have drawn Real Madrid in Group D of the Women's Champions League along with BK Hacken and Paris FC.

It is the second year in a row that Chelsea have been drawn against Real Madrid in the group stage. Last season Emma Hayes' side won their home match 2-0, before drawing 1-1 away in Spain.

Real Madrid were knocked out in the group stages while Chelsea progressed along with Paris Saint-Germain. The Blues went on to reach the semi-finals last season, but were beaten by eventual champions Barcelona.

Paris FC have reached the group stage in its current form for the first time, while BK Hacken have reached this stage once previously.

The French team went through two qualifying rounds, knocking out last season's semi-finalists Arsenal in the first round, before dismissing the Gunners' rivals in that last four tie, Wolfsburg, last week.

Fellow WSL side and Champions League debutants Manchester United also lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the second qualifying round.

Current Champions League holders Barcelona were drawn in Group A, along with Rosengard, Benfica and Eintracht Frankfurt. The German side are featuring in their first Champions League group stage.

Skinner clarifies WCL qualifying comments

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has clarified his comments around the Champions League qualifying format.

Skinner criticised the qualification rules after losing to PSG in their qualifier on Wednesday, suggesting it was "crazy" United played the French side in a qualifying round.

However, he moved to clear up his comments on Friday, suggesting that the competition could be expanded.

Image: Manchester United manager Marc Skinner believes the Women's Champions League should be expanded

Skinner explained: "My comment was much more about the breadth and quality, I believe there is a need for more teams to be in this competition, and then you'll see who is average and who isn't.

"Who knows, we might have been average in a group stage, you don't know that. If there was any offence taken then I'm sorry for that, but that's not what I meant.

"What I meant, and I'll be clear on it, was I think there should be a broader scope of teams and there should be more teams in this competition so that we can actually then see where the elite level lies within Europe.

"I still think that's a bit cloudy because the reality is, if we were playing a team that are from what people might believe to be a league that doesn't have the experience, then we don't know until we've played those, we only ever play those teams in friendlies.

Image: Man Utd were beaten by PSG on Wednesday after a two-legged qualifier

"If you really want the real quality from all of the European leagues to rise, then you've got to play them against each other, which I think now other teams are ready for.

"If you enter that stage and are getting through, then congratulations. We're not there so we can talk about what that looks like, but they are there so congratulations to everyone who's gone through."

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall also believes that English teams need to improve, adding: "We're number four in Europe [in UEFA's coefficient rankings]. We can't say that's anyone else's problem except our own. We need to improve, English teams have not done well enough in Europe.

"The Conti Cup group that Manchester United are in now might be tougher than some Women's Champions League groups. But [UEFA] needs to grow all of women's football in Europe - that's really important. They can't only take [WSL] opinions into account."

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor feels the Champions League qualifying process is seeing teams who "probably should be in the group stage" miss out and life made "easier" for sides automatically through.

Image: Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor says the current Women's Champions League qualification process is 'difficult'

He said on Thursday: "You've heard it from me before - probably people weren't listening then, and now it repeats itself this season.

"I think it's so difficult. It's a shame because you lose teams of good standing who probably should be in the group stage. I probably think it makes it easier for the ones who are already there, the likes of Bayern, Lyon, Chelsea, Barcelona. It becomes a much easier qualifying process for them, when they are playing teams that are a lesser level, there's no doubt about that.

"It is really tough, you work so hard all season to guarantee a European spot and then within a game or two games you're done. And I don't think just with us in the WSL, I think it's all around. There's other teams that have fallen foul.

"It's obviously an inclusion thing, where everybody has the opportunity, but I think what it does is we do tend to lose probably the better teams at an earlier stage than probably needs be."

