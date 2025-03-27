Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor confident Blues can 'go all the way' in pursuit of first Champions League trophy

Sonia Bompastor is confident Chelsea can "go all the way" after dumping Manchester City out of the Champions League in scintillating style to set up a semi-final meeting with holders Barcelona in April.

The Blues - facing City for a fourth consecutive match - needed to lay it all on the line at Stamford Bridge after losing the away leg 2-0, their first loss across any competition all season.

Sandy Baltimore fired the hosts in front in the 14th minute and Nathalie Bjorn nodded a second before Mayra Ramirez added the decisive third in a thrilling first-half comeback.

Bompastor, who has won the Champions League as a player and coach, will now need to mastermind a way to beat reigning champions Barcelona if she is to make good on her promise of reaching a first final since 2021.

"We have all the quality to go all the way," she told TNT.

Champions League semi-final details SF 1: Arsenal vs Lyon



SF 2: Barcelona vs Chelsea



The first legs will be played on the weekend of April 19 and 20. The second legs take place the following weekend, April 26 and 27.

"Barcelona have a lot of talent, it will be a tough game. But for us tonight it's time to enjoy. A really great performance and we'll see later how we can focus on the semi-finals and Barcelona.

"What a special night in front of our fans. After the first leg I knew we could do it. It's something to say, and then you have to turn words into action.

Image: Chelsea captain Millie Bright leads the celebrations after dumping WSL rivals Man City out of Europe

"In football, when you are live everything becomes possible. I told my players we're having a great season and we didn't have this scenario where we have to come back, but tonight we had to create memories and the girls did that. They believed it was possible and put it all out there.

"This one is a special one. This is why football is magic. I made my plan wrong because I said we had to score three goals in 90 minutes and we did it in 45.

"If we play that way we are a really, really good team."

Eight-times winners Lyon face Arsenal in the other semi, with the final taking place in Lisbon on May 24.

Cushing praises desire despite disappointment

Manchester City interim head coach Nick Cushing:

"I'm disappointed we didn't progress, but immensely proud of the group.

"Hugely positive in the commitment and desire, determination for a group who has had a lot of stress, training, games against a top team over the last two weeks. To keep going, believing in the end, shows the character this group has.

"But it's difficult for me to say where we're at because we have a lot of players missing. That's not an excuse, but the determination is there.

"We have given Chelsea problems over the four games. With so much stress on the group, to still be in it shows the character this group has."

Image: Man City's Khiara Keating was left dejected at full time

'Chelsea want domestic dominance to be unquestionable'

Sky Sports' Anton Toloui:

If you come for the queen, you'd better not miss. That adapted quote from The Wire sums up the four-game series between Chelsea and Man City.

City had the temerity to punch Chelsea in the gut in the first leg before the Londoners came out swinging in the second, leaving their opponents on the canvas by half-time.

Add to that, Chelsea also beat their rivals in the League Cup final and WSL too.

Speaking to the Chelsea players, they never want any doubt about who the best team in the country is. It bothers them they've never been able to become the best team on the continent too.

Both Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright admitted to Sky Sports after the final whistle the team now has its next mission in sight: revenge against Barcelona in the semi-finals.

As for Man City, coming up short against the almost perennial English champions, especially after a period of turmoil, is hardly a source of shame.

The Cushing era will be judged by one thing - getting his beloved club back into the top three of the WSL so they can enjoy the privilege of European football again next season.

City will also take comfort from the fact they're missing six key players, including Bunny Shaw, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood. A huge domestic run-in awaits, with a league and cup double against Manchester United potentially defining the success of their campaign.

And one last anecdote. Chelsea and Man City do have one more opportunity to go head to head. Anyone fancy a sixth part to this fascinating rivalry in the FA Cup final at Wembley in May?