Sonia Bompastor: Chelsea investment is game-changing for women's game and can widen gap

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor believes the club’s new investment will be “game-changing” for women’s football and hopes it allows them to continue dominating in the Women’s Super League.

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and husband to tennis star Serena Williams, has purchased a 10 per cent stake in Chelsea Women for a reported £20m, which also gives him a place on the club's board.

His investment puts the value of the club at £200m, which was the worth placed on Chelsea Women when Chelsea FC Holdings sold the team to a sister company earlier this year.

Ohanian, 42, has invested in women's football previously, as the largest shareholder in American side Angel City FC until it was sold in 2024 for a women's record £192.3m - and Bompastor is hopeful he can help take Chelsea to a new level.

"It's a really exciting moment for the club, for the women's team, for the women's English game," she said.

"I think it's about the values. He showed from the beginning the respect he has for this club and this team. For me, it means a lot, because this respect is something really important.

"This investment is a game-changing endorsement for the women's game, but also for young girls. That's really important for the women's game again, but also for England to have someone who invests in a team like Chelsea."

Chelsea will complete the domestic treble if they beat Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday in the Women's FA Cup final.

Bompastor wants Chelsea to stay as the dominant force in the women's game, which should only be helped by the new investment.

"We want to be the leaders," she said. "We want to be the team that shows every other team how you need to perform and how you need to invest in the women's game.

"Hopefully, this example will bring some other people who will invest in the women's team in this league. I think that's just the example we need to set for ourselves, but also to show the other teams what they need to do.

"That's really good for us to be in that position. I want us to stay in that position for a long time."

Bompastor also hopes it can help Chelsea achieve their Women's Champions League dream.

"It's a big help for sure. The club already had a lot of success. We want to make sure we are in a position to compete for the Champions League. This year, we couldn't and we were not successful. I take the responsibility for that. Hopefully, next year we'll be in a better position."

Bompaster said she hadn't spoken to her players about the investment, nor had she met Ohanian, although that could change at Sunday's final.

"Hopefully I'll meet all his family and I'll make my kids play tennis. My oldest one loves tennis. We'll arrange something together," she said.

"The game is something we want to stay focused on. That's really important. That's probably an extra motivation going into the game on Sunday."

Bompastor continued: "It just shows we are in a really great place at the moment, but we still want to be even a better team, a better club. We want to be one of the best teams in the world. It means in terms of results on the pitch, but also we want to be a model off the pitch.

"We want to make sure when the young girls look at our team, they just dream of being one of our players for the future. I think we have the right people around the women's team in terms of value and investment. That's really nice to be part of this project.

"They made the right decisions in terms of allowing this women's team to have investors who come in and bring the team to another level.

"That's really nice because this investment will only go for the women's team. It will help the women's team to invest in terms of infrastructure, in terms of facilities, in terms of staff, players again. That's really nice and positive."