Leah Williamson ACL injury: Jonas Eidevall says England captain approaching situation logically

Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall says Leah Williamson is approaching her World Cup-ending ACL injury "logically" while Jen Beattie adds her team-mate is "devastated" but the team will rally around her.

Williamson picked up the injury in Wednesday's WSL defeat against Manchester United, with it confirmed two days later that she had ruptured her ligament and will need surgery to help repair it.

While Arsenal did not give a time frame on her return, the Lionesses captain confirmed in an emotional statement on social media that she would not feature at the World Cup.

It is another blow in the Gunners' bid to add more trophies to their cabinet this season. They are deep in an enthralling WSL title race as well as facing Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League semi-finals on Sunday.

However, they have been without key forwards Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema since the end of 2022, with captain Kim Little out for the remainder of the season - revealed just two days before Williamson's injury.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Germany, Eidevall revealed how Williamson is dealing with her devastating injury. Immediately after the game, he criticised the conditions of the pitches in the WSL, but added on Saturday that any long-term injuries have many different layers of explanation.

He explained: "It's a very tough injury, but she's being logical about it. She's been around the training ground which is great to stay connected to the team and to the people around you.

"Now it has to follow the process of long-term injury like this is, having all the processes in right order and making sure she has support around her needed to carry on journey and do it as good as possible.

"I said I didn't think pitch was perfect [on Wednesday]. But what causes injuries like this is multi-faceted. It's a combination load, physically and mentally, luck and unlucky in that moment. You can never know fully why you got into that position with the knee.

"What's important going forward when looking at those injuries, we have to see where the sport is heading and we can see there are more competitive games, it's more intense that it's ever been before and we know that's a development and it's only going to increase.

"There are new demands onto players and teams and we need to adapt to that reality. We want to be a part of all the big competitions, we love to play these games, this is where we want to be in a club like Arsenal, to have the ability to do that and compete here.

"Then we need to find a way where we can keep all out players as healthy as possible so they can contribute on the pitch."

Williamson's Arsenal team-mate Beattie added how upset the defender is to be missing out of some key moments for both club and country. Beattie herself missed out on Scotland's first European Championships in 2017 after damaging her ankle ligaments.

"She's gutted obviously, as we all are," the former Scotland international said of Williamson.

"To have Kim's injury and Leah's following in quick succession is not great for any team, especially at this point in the season. But that's what teams are for, she knows that she has all the support in the world.

"She's devastated, but everyone will rally around her and she has all the support and resources that she needs at Arsenal.

"It's always difficult. She had an unbelievable year last year, getting the captaincy for England and playing the way she did, that weight on her shoulders and leadership she showed at such an early age with so much pressure. To go on a win it [the Euros] with the Lionesses is such an amazing achievement and she would have wanted to go into the World Cup with that momentum.

"She's gutted but that's sport, it's part and parcel. It's one of the most awful and heart-breaking things about it, but she's got an unbelievable head on her shoulders and already looking at it logically, which is a huge credit to her and those that she has around her.

"In training, there's always the opportunity to stop and check in [on injured players], but matches are totally different. You have to move on and you're still fighting for result.

"For me, I was still warming up [when Williamson was injured against Man Utd] so I was well aware of what was going on. I tried to nip back into the dressing room and see if she was OK.

"From a human perspective, you don't want to see anyone in pain or see a stretcher on the pitch. It's an automatic 'are they ok' and the human instinct kicks in. You want your mate to be OK and we all rallied around her straight away."

Beattie: ACL research heading in right direction, but room for improvement "It's a really difficult one. There are many good conversations being had behind the scenes, but more needs to be done in terms of research.



"It’s one of those long-term projects that we might not see the benefits right now, but hopefully the next generation will.



"It’s the football associations, it’s the governing bodies that need to really step up and put the investment where it’s needed.



"I do genuinely do think it’s heading in the right direction, and the conversations are being had, but there is a room for improvement."

'Williamson can still have an off-field impact'

It is clear that both Arsenal and England will miss Williamson's presence as she begins the long road to recovery, with both Eidevall and Beattie offering an insight into just what the defender brings to a team.

They both also agree that even though a player is injured, they can still be vital to a squad, especially in one as tight-knit as Arsenal's.

"Her mentality, her ability to communicate in pressure situations," Beattie explained. "That shows a lot in captains - we see that a lot with Kim and Leah is showing so much of that from England and coming into Arsenal.

"When Kim was injured, Leah stepped up in midfield role, but it's the vocal energy, her ability to find solutions in really high pressure situations. That's what we'll miss the most.

"The way Beth Mead and Viv Miedema have shown with their big injuries, they can have an impact still off the pitch. I have no doubt that Leah will follow suit and have a big impact off the pitch."

Eidevall added: "We are going to miss Leah, just like we are missing Beth and Viv.

"But it's also about always looking forward as a club and unfortunately injuries are part of elite sport and we still need to manage to go on, both as individuals and as a group, accept that and make best out of situation.

"That has been part of our success this season that even if players have been injured and haven't been able to contribute on the pitch, it's always been a strong group off with people with being very invested and contributing still.

"I know Leah will be doing that as well. Kim our captain is travelling with the team to show her support and it shows commitment that players have to this team."

Williamson confirmed her "World Cup dream is over" after she ruptured ACL. Arsenal have not put a timeframe on Williamson's recovery but ACL injuries typically rule players out for at least six months, and she will be unable to lead the Lionesses at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which runs from July 20 to August 20.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman names her squad in late May and England's opening game is against Haiti on Saturday, July 22 in Brisbane.

Williamson released a statement on social media saying: "Until I have the words to express my feelings properly, I will struggle to verbalise them. The noise around the situation is quite loud and I need some quiet to let it all sink in.

"Unfortunately the World Cup and Champions League dream is over for me and everyone will think that's the main focus, but it's the day to day of what I'm about to go through that is the most draining of my thoughts."

Eidevall: We must look internally in terms of ACL injuries "We are consistently doing injury audits, not only because of this year, but since before I arrived at the club.



"This is no different. First and foremost, we internally to try and find solutions on what we can do better, the way we think about all things that we do and this will be no exception.



"We’re not sticking heads in the sand and just blaming all external factors, we first look inside and see what we can change and do better."

Female footballers are up to six times more likely to suffer an ACL injury than their male counterparts, and Inside the WSL sat down with players, physios and doctors to try and find out why.

Unfortunately, it's not an uncommon sight to see a women's club announce a player will be sidelined with a ruptured ACL.

The issue also came to the fore during the summer's European Championships. Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas missed the tournament after rupturing her ACL just days before Spain's opening game. Simone Magill also picked up the same injury in Northern Ireland's opening game of the tournament against Norway, just days after signing for Aston Villa.

France striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto also limped off in their second group game against Belgium, having also ruptured her ACL. She had been one of the favourites to win the Euro 2022 Golden Boot.

You could keep reeling off the names of female players who have gone through the long process of ACL rehabilitation, but as yet, very little scientific research has been done into why women are more likely to suffer from the injury than men.