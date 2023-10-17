Gabby George: Man Utd Women confirm defender suffered ACL injury in draw against Leicester

Man Utd Women have confirmed defender Gabby George suffered an ACL injury in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Leicester.

George hobbled off the pitch early on at Leigh Sports Village, with manager Marc Skinner estimating she will be sidelined for 12 months.

Speaking to MUTV, he said: "It's an ACL. There are different levels of ACLs. She goes in today for an operation.

"I would always put 12 months on this sort of injury. She could come back sooner, but I would rather work back. That's the sensible way to prepare, working backwards.

"We will support her and give her the best treatment and we will make sure that she comes back from that stronger and even better than she was before.

"I asked Gabby if there was anything we could do and she said 'Can you win in Paris?' and we will certainly try our best."

The injury comes ahead of Man Utd's Champions League qualifier second leg against PSG on Wednesday evening. The score is currently 1-1 on aggregate.

George was a summer signing for Man Utd from Everton, and had made four appearances so far. The defender was due to face her former side in the WSL on Sunday.

The 26-year-old joins Man Utd midfield Emma Watson in the treatment room, who also injured her ACL on international duty with Scotland last month.

What is an ACL? ACL stands for Anterior Cruciate Ligament, and is situated within our knees. It's a short, thick, powerful ligament about the length of a little finger that's attached to our thigh bone and our shin bone. When it tears or ruptures it causes devastating injury.

Real Madrid's Caroline Weir also ruptured the same ligament, while high-profile WSL players such as Leah Williamson and Vivianne Miedema are continuing their rehabilitation after ACL injuries last season.

Arsenal and England winger Beth Mead made her return from an ACL injury on Sunday, coming on in the 88th minute against Aston Villa. She assisted Alessia Russo's winner.

It is the hottest topic in the women's game - but not for welcome reasons. Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries are creating havoc within sport, depriving top competitions and tournaments of some of the world's best players.

The list of sufferers is long and the issue is far more complex than even medical experts and specialists in the field profess to understand.

Female footballers are living in fear, with the problem being anecdotally described as an 'epidemic'.

The stats are exposing. Football injuries account for nearly half of all ACL reconstructions performed in the UK. They have the highest recovery burden, and account for nearly one-third of all playing time lost due to injury.

Head here to read more about ACL injuries in women's football and how they can be treated going forward.

