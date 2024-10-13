 Skip to content

Women's Super League round-up: Man Utd continue perfect start with comprehensive win over Tottenham

Man Utd continued their perfect start to the WSL season with a 3-0 win over Tottenham at Leigh Sports Village; four more games being played on Sunday afternoon, including Liverpool vs Man City at Anfield

By Dan Long and Richard Morgan

Sunday 13 October 2024 16:23, UK

Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Tottenham

Man Utd's excellent start to the WSL season continued as they beat Tottenham 3-0.

Marc Skinner's side had won all three of their games in all competitions, without conceding a goal, prior to welcoming the north London side to Leigh Sports Village - and they extended that to four games on Sunday.

Spurs pressed aggressively from the off, forcing United back and almost capitalising on errors when playing out from the back. The hosts weathered the storm, though, and grabbed the opener after 44 minutes.

Elisabeth Terland scores her first goal for Manchester United in style with a great volley

Celin Bizet swung in a cross from the right, with Elisabeth Terland beating Molly Bartrip to the punch and smashing a volley in off the underside of the bar, which was worthy of winning any game of football.

Elisabeth Terland gets her second of the afternoon as she finds herself on the end of a great cross from Celin Bizet

In the fourth minute of first-half stoppage-time, Bizet and Terland combined again. This time, Bizet's cross was met with a deft header that beat Becky Spencer in the Tottenham goal. The double turned the momentum of the game.

Early in the second half, a timely stop from Spencer prevented Terland completing her hat-trick, but there was no way back for the visitors once Maya Le Tissier had coolly converted a penalty just before the hour after a handball by Ashleigh Neville.

