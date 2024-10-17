Ash Neville: Tottenham defender confident any WSL team can hurt champions Chelsea despite impressive start under Sonia Bompastor

Tottenham are a team steeped in entertainment under Robert Vilahamn. But after keeping a clean sheet in their season opener against Crystal Palace, no team has shipped more goals than Spurs' eight.

It's a pattern that unsettles full-back Ash Neville, the club's tough-tackling defender and current longest-serving player. "When we concede we can't let it become a downhill spiral," she says, speaking exclusively to Sky Sports ahead to facing champions Chelsea this weekend - a team best known for their ruthless scoring prowess.

Spurs have enjoyed a topsy-turvy start to their second campaign under Vilahamn: the league's third-highest scorers, with the second-worst defensive record. Their most recent outing, a 3-0 defeat to Man United, presented one of those frustrating realities where a contradiction exists between performance and scoreline.

"We started so well at Man United, and it's easy to say, but the game is different if we put our early chances away," Neville says. Sounds obvious, but she's right. Spurs have really grown into their image as a front-footed team since Vilahamn's appointment in July 2023 and are all the better for it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Tottenham.

They overwhelmed Man United in almost every attacking metric on Sunday, registering more shots at goal, more touches in the opposition box, higher possession share and a greater number of final third passes, spending far more time in the offensive half of the pitch than their hosts managed.

The real difference ended up being Elisabeth Terland's expert finishing from two pinpoint Celin Bizet crosses - particularly dispiriting given Bizet's prior association with Spurs. But lessons are being learnt.

"Week by week, we're finding new things to work on," Neville continues. "The losses are hard to take when you feel like the performance has been ok.

Image: Elisabeth Terland scored twice from Celin Bizet crosses

"We're in the habit now of players having the bravery to speak up. The question we ask is always 'How can this be better?'

"For fans, I'm sure it's exciting, there are loads of goals and momentum turns in games. But for us, if we take the lead we have to control games. If we go behind, it's about sticking to the game plan and staying relaxed."

Staying relaxed is especially hard against Chelsea, though. Including injury time, Sonia Bompastor's well-drilled charges have spent 73.7 per cent of games in winning positions this season, the second-highest ratio behind only Man United.

Not to be deterred, Neville respects Chelsea's near-perfect start under new boss Bompastor but isn't fazed by their objective lack of weakness. If anything, it acts as an incentive.

"Chelsea have had a really bright start. They are champions of this league and the team everyone wants to beat," she says. "They have pure quality, but I go into every game wanting to beat the opponent. There is no pressure on us, it'll be about what happens on the day."

What are Chelsea's biggest threats, then? "Mayra Ramirez," Neville replies with haste. "She was unbelievable against Arsenal last weekend. They have a great frontline and Ramirez will be a tough one to stop.

Image: Spurs have found the net eight times this season, all scored by different players (including opposition own goals)

"But sometimes we focus too much on the other team, our strength is what we can do, and how we can hurt teams. We work hard on our game plan, and then it's about executing it. I'm a believer in anyone can beat anyone on the day."

This more evolved, dynamic style Spurs understand better how to cope with the demands posed by the league's top sides, but, like most, have a less than favourable record against Chelsea.

Confidence can be gleaned from the fact Tottenham have won four of their last six WSL London derbies, though (albeit not against the Blues, whom they have never beat).

The renewed sense of identity is nevertheless clear and steering the Spurs ship towards improved stability as they enter a crucial run of fixtures, which includes three capital-based rivalries - Chelsea, West Ham and then Arsenal.

"Last year, being Robert's first, we just wanted to do better than the relegation battle of the season before," Neville adds. "But now we need to push. We're invested in the way Robert wants to play and his vision, so we're building in a non-pressured way. It feels positive."

Derby improvement Tottenham have won four of their last six WSL London derbies (L2) – before this run, they were winless in 16 games against fellow London clubs (D3 L13). They face West Ham on Nov 3 and Arsenal on Nov 16.

Spurs' trajectory certainly feels fast-tracked, making it all the way to the FA Cup final last season, and earning a highly respectable sixth-place finish. The measure of said progress will face stern examination by Chelsea this weekend - just about the toughest test in town.

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports Football on Sunday from 6.30pm; kick-off 6.45pm