Katie McCabe: Arsenal defender signs new contract to extend stay with the Gunners

Katie McCabe has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

The club have not specified when the new deal will keep the Republic of Ireland captain at the club until.

Defender McCabe, 28, has made 193 appearances since joining from Shelbourne in December 2015 and will begin her ninth season with the Gunners when they take on Liverpool in their WSL opener on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to the club's official website, McCabe said: "Arsenal is home for me and I'm excited to have committed my future to this football club. I've grown up here as a player and a person and developed a really special bond with our supporters, which means a lot to me.

"Over the years, I've experienced some amazing moments here - but I believe that the best is yet to come and I know the aim here at Arsenal is to compete for the highest honours."

Image: McCabe was named Arsenal's Player of the Season for 2022/23

During her time in north London, McCabe has won the WSL and Women's FA Cup once each, as well as lifting the Continental Tyres League Cup on two occasions.

Last season, McCabe was named as the Gunners' Player of the Season, as well as being included in the Women's Champions League Team of the Season and receiving a nomination for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On a very special Arsenal media day episode of Three Players and a Podcast, McCabe opens up on her spectacular goal from a corner against Canada

Head coach Jonas Eidevall added: "Katie McCabe brings us so much on and off the pitch, so we are delighted to say that she has signed a new contract here with us. She has been one of the top performers in world football over the past few years and her quality and character are integral to what we do here.

"We were very proud to see how she stepped up as captain when called upon last season and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together moving forward."

Head of Women's Football Clare Wheatley said: "We're delighted that Katie has signed a new deal here at Arsenal. Katie is in the prime of her career and is such a big part of what we are building at the club, so it is great news that she will remain an Arsenal player for years to come.

"I'm sure our supporters will join me in congratulating Katie and are looking forward to seeing her and her team-mates in action at the Emirates on Sunday."

McCabe: It's been a journey to get here

Katie McCabe, speaking to Arsenal.com:

"It's exciting. It's been a journey, for sure. You're a big fish in a little pond in Ireland in a way. Coming over and being in a dressing room with the likes of Emma Byrne, Kelly Smith, Alex Scott, Farah Williams, it's difficult as a young kid.

"Not playing a lot, I leant on Emma through that first year on what to do next, how to play and to go out on loan and stuff. I don't feel like my Arsenal career really kicked off until I came back from Glasgow, coming back in a better place mentally and with the bite and wanting to compete.

"The Scottish league ends in November, I only had two weeks back at Arsenal before I could've moved on - so in those two weeks, I had nothing else to lose. Joe Montemurro had come in, I'd become the Ireland captain and it was that transition period, I just went for it!"

