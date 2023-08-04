Mia Fishel: Chelsea Women sign American forward from Tigres

Chelsea Women have signed forward Mia Fishel from Mexican side Tigres.

The 22-year-old American has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Women's Super League champions until the summer of 2026.

California-born Fishel, who has followed Chelsea from a young age, joined Tigres in January 2022, helping them to the Liga MX Femenil title in her first season while at the same time finishing as the league's top scorer.

The striker has also represented her country 28 times at youth international level, wining the Golden Ball at the Under-20 CONCACAF Championship in 2020.

"I want to become the best soccer player here," Fishel told the club's website. "Growing up, this was the team that made me who I want to be. The competitiveness, the wanting to win, I want to be part of this history.

"I want to win titles, I want to win championships, I want to play in the Champions League and dominate. My ambition, just like this club, is to be the best."

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was delighted with the new arrival in west London, saying: "Mia is an exceptional finisher whose box presence and movement make her elite. She can also create something from nothing and her prime years are to come."

And general manager Paul Green added of the USA U20 international: "Mia is a born goal scorer and we think that she's at a great age to take the next step in her career. We're really excited and feel that her pace and power is going to be a big asset for the team in the upcoming years."

