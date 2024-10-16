Chelsea winger Lauren James 'fuelled by haters' following repeated incidents of racist social media abuse

Chelsea winger Lauren James says "haters fuel me" after repeated incidences of racist social media abuse; James says she wants to act as a role model to youngsters 'with barriers' and praises new Blues boss Sonia Bompastor

Lauren James has emphasised that "haters always fuel me" following the racist abuse the Chelsea and England star has received.

The 23-year-old has been targeted on a number of occasions by online trolls, including when she was yellow-carded in Chelsea's WSL defeat at Arsenal last December.

James scored 13 WSL goals in the 2023-24 campaign to help Chelsea secure a fifth successive title.

When asked by PA what she would like to see change, she said: "I think it's more just being treated the same.

"Someone else has done it, but I get the consequences. But I have the right team around me to support me, so I'm alright.

"I think haters always fuel me. I always just try to let my feet talk."

James was speaking during a McDonald's Fun Football session at Worcester Park FC in Sutton, having earlier this year become an ambassador for the programme that delivers free and inclusive coaching to children aged five to 11.

She was one of only two players from Black, Asian or mixed heritage backgrounds in England's World Cup squad in 2023, the same summer that former Lioness Karen Carney's review into the women's game said a lack of diversity was something that needed "urgently" addressing.

James said: "I wanted to get involved (in the initiative) to help be a role model to those that have barriers.

"When I was growing up, I didn't have many black athletes to look up to in the women's game, so for now I want to be hopefully that role model to the younger ones.

"I just think it should be inclusive and no matter where you're from, you should always feel free and be able to work towards achieving your dreams.

Image: Chelsea's Lauren James is already off the mark this season after scoring in the opening-day win at Crystal Palace

"I think where I've come from and so far what I've done, I think I can help guide the young ones coming up."

Developments have included the Football Association making changes to the player talent pathway and girls' access to football in schools being boosted.

James - who in September launched an 'LJ10' scholarship programme with the aim of helping increase diversity in the women's game - said: "The work has started, it can still continue to improve.

"I think it's just about getting those kids out and playing football and showing them you have belief in them."

James, after netting 16 times in all competitions for Chelsea last term, got off the mark for 2024-25 against Crystal Palace last month, and she said: "I always try to be better, so hopefully more goals (this season than last).

"Once I find the rhythm, I always have faith."

Having won a glut of domestic trophies during Emma Hayes' tenure as boss, Chelsea are this season being managed by Sonia Bompastor, who guided Lyon to Champions League glory in 2022.

James said: "Everyone has adapted to Sonia and I think it's a good environment.

"I think what Emma's achieved speaks for itself. They are obviously different managers, but Sonia has also won things, and big things as well, like the Champions League. Bringing that to the club, hopefully she can help us to win that."