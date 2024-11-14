WSL: Man City boss Gareth Taylor hypes up heavyweight WSL clash with Chelsea and claims it could decide the title

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor has claimed the upcoming clash against Chelsea is "more than just another game" as he prepares his side to face the reigning WSL champions.

City currently sit at the top of the table after seven games, although Chelsea do hold a game in hand on their title-chasing rivals.

The two sides face-off in a blockbuster clash, live on Sky Sports, this Saturday in their first meeting of the season.

City went unbeaten in the two league fixtures between these two sides last season and currently boast an unblemished record thus far, which Taylor is eager to maintain while also acknowledging the magnitude of the contest.

"It is more than just another game, of course. We have proven so far that we can play good stuff and have got good results along the way," he said in his press conference.

"We have been difficult to play against. There is no denying, these games are really important. For us, it is a good game and the fact it is Stamford Bridge gives us something different. We are looking forward to the challenge.

"It is a game that everyone is excited about."

On whether clashes like this between the two title favourites could decide who eventually lifts the trophy, Taylor added: "It's too hard to say. They have made a good start, similar to us. Everything would suggest that [it will].

"I think for us we want to stay consistent, I think that's really important. The league table at the moment looks a little lopsided because they have a game to play and of course we want to make sure that we can give the best versions of ourselves in order to get the best result.

"I think that trying to win the game for us is the objective and it never changes.

"And we have a real good opportunity to do that, particularly with some of the performances that we have seen already this season and that for us is going to be our main goal in this game, to go to win."

City receive Shaw boost

Taylor and his side will be boosted by the involvement of WSL top goalscorer Bunny Shaw for the game, after the striker was passed fit following an injury scare during the 2-0 win against Hammarby in the Women's Champions League on Tuesday.

When asked about the fitness of Shaw after she was pictured receiving treatment during the game and exited with two minutes to go, Taylor added: "Yeah, Bunny is fine. She trained today, no problem

"I was really impressed with Bunny the other evening, she was really important in gaining the result.

Image: Gareth Taylor's side are the early-season leaders in the WSL

"Okay, she didn't score, but for us it's not just about goals, she does a lot of things defensively, and sets off our press really well, gives energy to the team and clears a lot of balls in the defensive moments.

"Her and Alanna [Kennedy] are vital because they give us the size and aerial power we look for.

"Bunny's fine, she takes the knocks and likes the duels between her and the centre-backs which is great.

"She takes a lot of the pressure away that helps the rest of the team."

Late call to be made on Hemp

One player Taylor could be without against Chelsea is England international Lauren Hemp.

The 24-year-old winger missed the WCL fixture in midweek against Hammarby, and the City medical staff will now make a late call regarding her involvement on Saturday, after picking up a knee issue during the 3-0 win against Crystal Palace earlier in November.

Taylor said: "We won't know until [Friday]. There's a chance she could be so we're positive at the moment," he said.

"I spoke to the medical staff today, we had a mixed training practice so a lot of players are still recovering.

"We'll find out tomorrow if Lauren can take part. [It's] Just a knee issue. I think the action happened against Crystal Palace.

Image: Man City's Lauren Hemp could miss the game against Chelsea

"At the time she didn't think it was anything too much. We had a decent period of time from playing on the Sunday to playing on the Friday at the Etihad.

"She played in that game with no major issues apart from a slight niggle. We have had to manage her load since that game against Spurs and took her out of Hammarby.

"There's a chance tomorrow she'll train and play at the weekend which is good but we'll see with the medical staff."