Millie Bright: Chelsea Women extend contract of England international defender and Blues captain

Millie Bright has signed a contract extension with Chelsea until the summer of 2026, with the option of an extra year.

The 31-year-old is Chelsea's longest-serving women's player, recently surpassing a decade spent at the club.

England international Bright has lifted every honour the Blues have won, including seven Women's Super League titles, five FA Cups, two League Cups and the Community Shield.

Bright, who has 86 England caps, played in all six games of the Lionesses' famous Euro 2022 success.

Bright said: "Representing this club and continuing our journey together was never a question to me. This club is my home. Chelsea runs through me. The legacy continues."

Head of women's football Paul Green added: "Millie is the leader of the team and our longest serving player. This extension will take her into her 12th season at the club, which is a big achievement.

"Millie leads by example on and off the pitch and has been a key player in our success over the last decade. She recently became the player with the most WSL wins, a milestone reflecting the quality she continues to display."