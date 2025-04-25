Phallon Tullis-Joyce: Man Utd Women goalkeeper signs new three-year deal

Man Utd Women goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The USA international - who earned her first cap earlier this month - became Man Utd's No 1 stopper after the departure of Mary Earps in the summer.

Tullis-Joyce initially joined the club in September 2023 and has excelled this season, keeping the most clean sheets in the WSL so far - 13 from 19 games - and helping the club into a third successive FA Cup final.

United have conceded just nine goals - four fewer than the next lowest team, Chelsea. Tullis-Joyce also ranks in the top five for saves, crosses caught and punched clearances.

She told Man Utd's club media: 'I am really grateful to have this opportunity to continue the exciting journey we are on. All of us in the team have ever-growing dreams of what we can achieve together.

"We want to keep making history and I am so proud to keep wearing the Manchester United badge."

Manchester United interim head of women's football Matt Johnson added: "Phallon has been exceptional for us this season both on the pitch as a keeper and off the pitch as an ambassador and leader.

"This shows the ambition of the club that we can retain one of the best goalkeepers in the world here at Manchester United."

Man Utd's next game will be against Chelsea on Wednesday April 30 as they look to ensure a spot in the Women's Champions League next season.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, Tullis-Joyce reflected on a season of learning and development with both Man Utd and her national team.

"This whole season is summed up by a massive amount of learning. I do love learning in general so I am definitely enjoying it," she said.

"As much as learning can be painful sometimes, it has been such a great growth experience for me to be exposed to that national team environment and what it takes to play at the top level. It was a massive eye-opener and excitement to keep growing for Manchester United and for hopefully my country.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Women's Super League match between West Ham and Manchester United.

"Coming into Manchester United, I was fully aware what the situation was. I was definitely up to the challenge. I've been a goalkeeper since I was 12 so it's always been the case that only the one person typically gets to play.

"I was excited to work with Mary, getting to see her standards, understand the environment that she created for herself and understand what it takes to be a Manchester United goalkeeper. It helped me to now step into the role.

"I just kept working in the background. I tried to work on any areas of my game that I thought I needed to improve before I could take that 'spotlight'.

"I was hoping I would get a shot here and there and I was fortunate enough to be called upon in Conti Cup games. I'm super grateful for that because it was a nice introduction to what it would be like in the future.

Image: Phallon Tullis-Joyce received her first USA call-up in November and made her debut in April

"As much as I love science, I actually don't pay much attention to the stats in terms of my game. I like to keep those out of my head because I know where my brain will go to with those things.

"But I appreciate how much it can represent how much we've grown as a team and I'm happy we can share that those achievements so far."

Read more from Tullis-Joyce here...