Phallon Tullis-Joyce: Man Utd Women goalkeeper signs new three-year deal
Phallon Tullis-Joyce has signed a new deal at Man Utd Women until June 2028; the goalkeeper has kept 13 clean sheets in the WSL this season and conceded just nine goals; she has helped Man Utd into a third successive Women's FA Cup final and made her USA debut in April
Friday 25 April 2025 15:59, UK
Man Utd Women goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has signed a new three-year deal with the club.
The USA international - who earned her first cap earlier this month - became Man Utd's No 1 stopper after the departure of Mary Earps in the summer.
Tullis-Joyce initially joined the club in September 2023 and has excelled this season, keeping the most clean sheets in the WSL so far - 13 from 19 games - and helping the club into a third successive FA Cup final.
- Phallon Tullis-Joyce: My season of learning with Man Utd and the USA
- Got Sky? Watch on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
United have conceded just nine goals - four fewer than the next lowest team, Chelsea. Tullis-Joyce also ranks in the top five for saves, crosses caught and punched clearances.
She told Man Utd's club media: 'I am really grateful to have this opportunity to continue the exciting journey we are on. All of us in the team have ever-growing dreams of what we can achieve together.
"We want to keep making history and I am so proud to keep wearing the Manchester United badge."
Manchester United interim head of women's football Matt Johnson added: "Phallon has been exceptional for us this season both on the pitch as a keeper and off the pitch as an ambassador and leader.
"This shows the ambition of the club that we can retain one of the best goalkeepers in the world here at Manchester United."
Man Utd's next game will be against Chelsea on Wednesday April 30 as they look to ensure a spot in the Women's Champions League next season.
Tullis-Joyce: My season of learning with Man Utd and the USA
Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, Tullis-Joyce reflected on a season of learning and development with both Man Utd and her national team.
"This whole season is summed up by a massive amount of learning. I do love learning in general so I am definitely enjoying it," she said.
"As much as learning can be painful sometimes, it has been such a great growth experience for me to be exposed to that national team environment and what it takes to play at the top level. It was a massive eye-opener and excitement to keep growing for Manchester United and for hopefully my country.
"Coming into Manchester United, I was fully aware what the situation was. I was definitely up to the challenge. I've been a goalkeeper since I was 12 so it's always been the case that only the one person typically gets to play.
"I was excited to work with Mary, getting to see her standards, understand the environment that she created for herself and understand what it takes to be a Manchester United goalkeeper. It helped me to now step into the role.
"I just kept working in the background. I tried to work on any areas of my game that I thought I needed to improve before I could take that 'spotlight'.
"I was hoping I would get a shot here and there and I was fortunate enough to be called upon in Conti Cup games. I'm super grateful for that because it was a nice introduction to what it would be like in the future.
"As much as I love science, I actually don't pay much attention to the stats in terms of my game. I like to keep those out of my head because I know where my brain will go to with those things.
"But I appreciate how much it can represent how much we've grown as a team and I'm happy we can share that those achievements so far."